Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas of Bagmati, Koshi And Sudurpaschim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas of Bagmati, Koshi And Sudurpaschim Provinces

May 26, 2025, 8:19 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country, including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, while the weather will be mainly clear to partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, and at one or two places in the remaining regions. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall in one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

Tonight, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province, while the weather will be mainly clear to partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places in the remaining provinces. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province.

The country is currently under the influence of westerly winds and local winds. There is also a partial influence of water vapor-rich air from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

New Zeeland’s Foreign Minister To Pay Visit To Nepal
May 26, 2025
Energy Minister Khadka Directed Employees To Improve Service Delivery
May 26, 2025
India Has Become The World's Fourth Largest Economy
May 26, 2025
Foreign Minister Returns Home, Says, Japan Visit Fruitful
May 25, 2025
FNCCI President Dhakal Calls for Boosting Buddhist Tourism, Infrastructure
May 25, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi, Madhesh And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Sudur Paschim, Lumbini, Gandaki Koshi and Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Lumbini, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Some Areas Of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Surkhet, Janapurdham And Bhairawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

New Zeeland’s Foreign Minister To Pay Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2025
Energy Minister Khadka Directed Employees To Improve Service Delivery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2025
India Has Become The World's Fourth Largest Economy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2025
Chinese premier, Indonesian president agree to deepen their countries' ties By Agencies May 26, 2025
Ukraine, Russia complete largest prisoner exchange since start of invasion By Agencies May 26, 2025
Foreign Minister Returns Home, Says, Japan Visit Fruitful By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75