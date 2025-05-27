Economic Survey to be presented in House of Representatives meeting today

Economic Survey to be presented in House of Representatives meeting today

May 27, 2025, 8:50 a.m.

The Economic Survey for the current fiscal year will be presented in today's meeting of the House of Representatives.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat has stated that the possible agenda for Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel to present the Economic Survey for the fiscal year 2081/82 has been set. The meeting of the House of Representatives is being held at 11:00 am.

Similarly, an agenda has also been set for the relevant ministers to answer oral questions related to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, and the Ministry of Forests and Environment.

Additionally, Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Nawal Kishore Sah Sudi, will present the 'Children (First Amendment) Bill, 2082'

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

BOP remains at surplus of Rs 210.22 billion in last nine months of current FY
May 27, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas Including Kathmandu
May 27, 2025
Global IME Bank launches 'Global Sky Club Card' in collaboration with Yeti Airlines, 100% cash back on first ticket purchase
May 26, 2025
New Zeeland’s Foreign Minister To Pay Visit To Nepal
May 26, 2025
Energy Minister Khadka Directed Employees To Improve Service Delivery
May 26, 2025

More on Economy

BOP remains at surplus of Rs 210.22 billion in last nine months of current FY By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Global IME Bank launches 'Global Sky Club Card' in collaboration with Yeti Airlines, 100% cash back on first ticket purchase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 25 minutes ago
Energy Minister Khadka Directed Employees To Improve Service Delivery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
FNCCI President Dhakal Calls for Boosting Buddhist Tourism, Infrastructure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
We will emphasize on improving the quality of loans: Governor Dr. Poudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
ECONOMY: Nepal To Grow 4.5 Percent By A Correspondent 5 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Gwarko flyover will be readied for vehicular movement by mid-June' By Agencies May 27, 2025
Ukraine says it has intel on China sending materials to Russia military firms By Agencies May 27, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas Including Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 27, 2025
New Zeeland’s Foreign Minister To Pay Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2025
India Has Become The World's Fourth Largest Economy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2025
Chinese premier, Indonesian president agree to deepen their countries' ties By Agencies May 26, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75