Economic Survey to be presented in House of Representatives meeting today

The Economic Survey for the current fiscal year will be presented in today's meeting of the House of Representatives.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat has stated that the possible agenda for Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel to present the Economic Survey for the fiscal year 2081/82 has been set. The meeting of the House of Representatives is being held at 11:00 am.

Similarly, an agenda has also been set for the relevant ministers to answer oral questions related to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, and the Ministry of Forests and Environment.

Additionally, Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Nawal Kishore Sah Sudi, will present the 'Children (First Amendment) Bill, 2082'