Gwarko flyover will be readied for vehicular movement by mid-June'

May 27, 2025, 8:37 a.m.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Devendra Dahal, has announced that the flyover construction at Gwarko, Lalitpur, will be completed by mid-June.

During his inspection of the project site this morning, Minister Dahal said that no further delays will be allowed in the completion of the construction work. He added that, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the flyover should be ready for vehicle operations by mid-June.

Secretary at the Ministry, Keshab Kumar Sharma, stated that some technical issues had been identified during construction but have since been sorted out.

Director General of the Department of Roads, Ramhari Pokharel, highlighted the project’s significance for traffic management in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Department, the major construction work on the project has now been completed. The project, costing Rs 176 million, was initially scheduled for completion by February 23, 2024, but the deadline was not met.

