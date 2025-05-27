House of Representative Meeting Adjourned After Opposition Obstructed The Proceeding Demanding Resignation Of Home Minister Lekhak

House of Representative Meeting Adjourned After Opposition Obstructed The Proceeding Demanding Resignation Of Home Minister Lekhak

May 27, 2025, 6:55 p.m.

The House of Representatives meeting has been adjourned until 11 am on Wednesday after the ruling and opposition parties maintained their respective stances on the incident involving the Home Minister's secretariat staff in the visit visa issue.

The meeting was adjourned twice earlier on Tuesday after opposition MPs obstructed the proceedings.

The opposition parties have taken a stand that they will not allow the parliament session to continue until Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns and a high-level investigation commission is formed into the matter.

In parliament, lawmakers from the main opposition Maoist Center demanded the formation of a high-level committee for the investigation, while lawmakers from the National Independent Party said that a commission should be formed.

The ruling coalition is demanding that Home Minister Lekham be allowed to speak on the issue, while the opposition has commented that "he should not make a statement now, but rather respond."

As soon as the meeting of the House of Representatives began, Speaker Ghimire, seeing opposition party lawmakers standing, allowed Maoist Center lawmaker and former Finance Minister Barshaman Pun to speak first.

Speaking at the meeting, he said that the visit visa issue involving the secretariat of Home Minister Lekhak himself was a serious matter.

"This is not an ordinary corruption case, it is an issue related to looting and organized human trafficking of ordinary youths trying to go abroad for employment," he said.

Pun claimed that Tirtharaj Bhattarai, Joint Secretary of Immigration at Tribhuvan International Airport, who is currently under investigation by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority, was transferred to Immigration on the initiative of the Home Minister and was later pulled back from there.

