Prime Minister Oli's statement is objectionable, fear that Jestha (15 29) May will also be Chaitra 15 (March 28): Subedi

Nawaraj Subedi, coordinator of the Joint People's Movement Committee formed for the Restoration of the Monarchy and Sanatan Hindu Dharma, has condemned Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's statement made on Sunday and expressed his fear that the movement on Jestha 15 will be like that of Chaitra 15.

During a discussion with editors in Kathmandu on Tuesday, Subedi said, "Our movement will be non-violent. However, I fear that the government's response will be similar to that of 15 Chaitra."

CPN-UML Chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, at a training program for ward chairmen on Sunday, stated that Kathmandu should be under the control of CPN-UML from 11 am to 2 pm on 15th Jestha.

Subedi said, "The Prime Minister's statement is objectionable. That is why we have come to ask for your help, journalists, to be witnesses."

In the program, RPP Nepal Chairman Kamal Thapa said that the most favorable time has come to abolish republicanism, federalism and secularism.

Similarly, RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden has accused the Prime Minister of trying to instigate the Jestha 15 program.