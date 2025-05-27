Prime Minister Oli's statement is objectionable, fear that Jestha (15 29) May will also be Chaitra 15 (March 28): Subedi

Prime Minister Oli's statement is objectionable, fear that Jestha (15 29) May will also be Chaitra 15 (March 28): Subedi

May 27, 2025, 6:21 p.m.

Nawaraj Subedi, coordinator of the Joint People's Movement Committee formed for the Restoration of the Monarchy and Sanatan Hindu Dharma, has condemned Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's statement made on Sunday and expressed his fear that the movement on Jestha 15 will be like that of Chaitra 15.

During a discussion with editors in Kathmandu on Tuesday, Subedi said, "Our movement will be non-violent. However, I fear that the government's response will be similar to that of 15 Chaitra."

CPN-UML Chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, at a training program for ward chairmen on Sunday, stated that Kathmandu should be under the control of CPN-UML from 11 am to 2 pm on 15th Jestha.

Subedi said, "The Prime Minister's statement is objectionable. That is why we have come to ask for your help, journalists, to be witnesses."

In the program, RPP Nepal Chairman Kamal Thapa said that the most favorable time has come to abolish republicanism, federalism and secularism.

Similarly, RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden has accused the Prime Minister of trying to instigate the Jestha 15 program.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Economic Survey to be presented in House of Representatives meeting today
May 27, 2025
BOP remains at surplus of Rs 210.22 billion in last nine months of current FY
May 27, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas Including Kathmandu
May 27, 2025
Global IME Bank launches 'Global Sky Club Card' in collaboration with Yeti Airlines, 100% cash back on first ticket purchase
May 26, 2025
New Zeeland’s Foreign Minister To Pay Visit To Nepal
May 26, 2025

More on News

Six members of the same family have climbed Mount Makalu By Agencies 6 days, 10 hours ago
Flood Washed Away Diversion Bridge In Kanti Highway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Both Houses of Parliament meeting today By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
FM Says Sagarmatha Sambaad to facilitate climate change discussions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
BP Highway Opens Oneway Traffic After eight hours closure Due To By Agencies 2 weeks ago
India and Pakistan Averted War After We held discussions: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

GOVERNOR POUDEL: Numerous Challenges Ahead By A Correspondent May 27, 2025
Beyond The Storm-Women, Climate, And The Power of Inclusion: Unlocking Stronger Climate Strategies through Gender-Responsive Action in the Pacific and Caribbean By Dr. Dhruba Gautam May 27, 2025
MONARCHISTS: Push For Political Reform By A Correspondent May 27, 2025
Economic Survey to be presented in House of Representatives meeting today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 27, 2025
BOP remains at surplus of Rs 210.22 billion in last nine months of current FY By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 27, 2025
Gwarko flyover will be readied for vehicular movement by mid-June' By Agencies May 27, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75