Ukraine says it has intel on China sending materials to Russia military firms

The head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service has suggested that China is supplying gunpowder and other materials to Russian military companies.

Oleh Ivashchenko said in an interview released on Monday by Ukraine's state news agency that there is information showing that China supplies machine tools, special chemicals, gunpowder and components to the firms.

He said his team has confirmed data on 20 Russian factories.

Ivashchenko also said that, as of the beginning of 2025, 80 percent of critical electronics used in Russian drones are of Chinese origin. He noted that everything necessary to produce microelectronics is shipped from China via shell companies.

In April, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country has received information that China is supplying weapons to Russia. The Ukrainian foreign ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador to demand that Beijing halt the support.

China dismissed the Ukrainian claim as "groundless accusations."



