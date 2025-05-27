Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas Including Kathmandu

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country, while the weather will be mainly fair in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly regions of the country and at one or two places in the remaining regions. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall in one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

Tonight, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province, while the weather will be mainly clear to partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province.

The country is currently under the influence of westerly winds and local winds. There is also a partial influence of water vapor-rich air from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.