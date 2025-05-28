ASEAN, China, Gulf nations agree to boost ties

The Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, China, and the Gulf Cooperation Council have held their first summit in Malaysia.

Malaysia, the chair country of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, hosted the summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The attendees included Chinese Premier Li Qiang and the leaders from the six Gulf nations of the GCC.

They discussed regional economic integration, energy security, and the impact of US tariffs on regional economies, among other topics.

At the onset of the summit, Li called for efforts to further open up the region and turn it into a freer and more convenient market for trade and investment.

Diplomatic sources say some participants noted that the global economy has become uncertain due to the US tariff measures and pointed to the need to promote inter-regional economic cooperation.

The sources say others stressed the importance of advancing multilateralism and enhancing regional unity to tackle common challenges.

The sources also say they agreed to strengthen their economic ties and promote trade and investment.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed expectations for future economic cooperation saying, "We can lay the foundation for stable, resilient and sustainable growth."