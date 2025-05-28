Concerned Raised Over Possible Clashed Between CPN-UML And Monarchist On May 29

While Monarchist are saying they will launch street protests on Republic Day on May 29, experts have said that Prime Minister KP Oli's call for his party workers to take control of Kathmandu on that day is provocative and likely to lead to violence.

They have suggested that all parties should exercise restraint in the context of the violent royalist demonstration in Tinkune, Kathmandu on Chaitra 15.

The National Human Rights Commission has called the Prime Minister's statement worrying.

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), which is leading the royalist movement, has called on the international community, including human rights activists, to monitor the situation. The Nepal Police, on the other hand, has said that it will review the past situation and strengthen security arrangements.

What did KP Sharma Oli say? While addressing a training program of his party CPN-UML in Lalitpur on Sunday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had called the royalists 'Khaoists'.

"They have taken advantage of the government's silence and the people's silence and have shown unnecessary enthusiasm," Oli had said.

He had called on the CPN-UML workers to take to the streets, saying, "Once they take to the field with a hammer, they will go nowhere."

"I want to tell my friends, the instructions will come later - start preparing for the 15th. The party says what needs to be done on the 15th. The CPN-UML should be in control of Kathmandu from 11 am to 2 pm on the 15th."

The CPN-UML secretariat meeting held on the same day called on the public to celebrate May 29 as a festival.

"In the case of Kathmandu Valley, the Nepal People's Cultural Federation (has been asked) to coordinate the work to organize the Republic Day as a celebration with a cultural tableau," party General Secretary Shankar Pokharel said after the meeting.

The statement is 'objectionable'

Professor Bipin Adhikari, an expert in constitutional law, believes that the Prime Minister's statement is unnecessary and objectionable.

"According to this constitution, it is permissible to be monarchist. No movement can be banned. The state is supposed to maintain law and order. If a crisis occurs, there are state mechanisms that can resolve it. No party can take action against another party."

"That would be highly objectionable," the official said.

"The prime minister can tell his cadres to protect the system, but party cadres do not have the right to use force."

He also warned that 'many parties' could take the Prime Minister's statement as an opportunity.

"There are all kinds of parties on the streets. There are those who are against the system and there are also various interest groups. Such provocative statements can provide fertile ground for them," the official said.

He believes the government has been taking "vindictive" actions in recent times. "Undermining sovereignty, organized crime, and treason are all very serious crimes. But the trend is to implicate (those who don't like it) in three or four types of cases," he said.

Another senior politician, Nilambar Acharya, said that in the current context, both sides need to exercise restraint. "The state will not tolerate anyone who goes against the system. Organizers should be responsible for ensuring that such protests are peaceful," Acharya said.

Issuing a statement on Monday, the National Human Rights Commission stated its understanding that "in a democratic country, any particular party's seizure of any area is contrary to the rule of law and promotes oppression."

"Regardless of the freedom of thought and expression enjoyed by any individual, group, or party, it is contrary to human rights values to target others and make provocative statements that could lead to clashes," he said.

RPP draws attention of world community In response to the Prime Minister's statement, RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden has said that they did not seek a confrontation.

"He has been constantly talking about provoking the dust, taking control of Kathmandu. We feel that the government is inviting confrontation and trying to provoke repression," Lingden told the BBC.

"Since we see that our peaceful movement could be interfered with under any pretext, we urge national and international human rights organizations, civil society, and the world community to monitor our protests and to report to the Prime Minister."

"We have called for the expression to be taken seriously," he said.

Last week, Lingden was reported to have commented that the current leaders could be displaced due to the protests, and to have said that if necessary, he would "provide a helicopter for the prime minister to escape."

But Lingden said his statement was misrepresented. "I said, 'Let's come to an agreement on a basic system that will accommodate everyone, otherwise tomorrow the movement could displace anyone and force them to flee.'"

"After the Prime Minister commented in Parliament that he was an old man and could not escape, I said that a helicopter could be arranged," Lingden said.

Experts have warned that such strong statements against each other by any side could further inflame the situation. Meanwhile, Nepal Police has said that they are preparing security arrangements keeping in mind Jestha 15.

"We have analyzed the information and assessed the potential security challenges. Accordingly, we are finalizing the security operations and management," Senior Superintendent Ramesh Thapa, the central spokesperson for the police, told the BBC.

On Chaitra 15, a protest by royalists centered around Tinkune in Kathmandu turned violent, resulting in two deaths, dozens of injuries, and arson, looting, and vandalism of private homes and businesses.

At that time, the police were accused of failing to prevent violence by tightening security and of resorting to excessive repression.

"We are making plans for mobilization and security arrangements based on lessons learned from past incidents," said Spokesperson Thapa.

Experts say that security forces should be vigilant to prevent clashes as various parties are announcing protests or demonstrations on the same day.