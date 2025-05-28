Kami Rita Sets A New Record By Reaching The Summit Of Mount Everest for the 31st time

Kami Rita Sherpa has broken his own record by successfully summiting Mount Everest for the 31st time. This achievement extends his world record for the most ascents of the highest peak on Earth.

Thaneswar Guragai, the General Manager of Seven Summit Treks, confirmed that Kami Rita reached the 8,848.86-meter summit at 4 am on Tuesday via the northeastern route.

Kami Rita, aged 55, led a team of 22 Indian Army personnel to the summit, along with 27 Nepali Sherpas, including himself. The team members reached the summit at different times, with all successfully summiting by 4 am on Tuesday. They are now descending towards Base Camp, with plans to reach there on Wednesday and return to the capital by Thursday.

The expedition, which began on April 12, completed the journey in 45 days. Despite facing some weather challenges on May 12 and 13, the climb proceeded smoothly and efficiently due to the discipline and preparedness of the Indian Army team.

During favorable weather conditions, Kami Rita successfully climbed Mount Everest twice in a single spring climbing season.

This year, the Department of Tourism granted Everest climbing permits to 468 climbers from 57 different countries, comprising 382 men and 86 women. The largest group of climbers hailed from India, with 87 Indian nationals (70 men and 17 women) receiving permits for the 2025 spring climbing season.

Born in January 1970, Kami Rita is a renowned Nepali Sherpa mountaineer who holds the world record for the most ascents of Mount Everest. As of May 27, 2025, he has reached the summit 31 times, surpassing his previous records. Coming from a family of pioneering Sherpa guides, his father was one of the first professional guides after Everest opened to foreigners in 1950, and his brother Lakpa Rita has summited Everest 17 times.

Kami Rita also holds the record for the most ascents of peaks above 8,000 meters, with a total of 40, including Cho-Oyu (eight times), Lhotse, and K2.