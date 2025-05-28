Monsoon Anticipated to Come Early This Year

Weather experts predict an early arrival of the monsoon in Nepal this year compared to the usual schedule. Typic

ally, the monsoon reaches Nepal on June 13 and departs on October 2 annually. However, recent studies by monsoon specialists suggest that the monsoon may reach Nepal a few days ahead of the average timeline, as stated by Binu Maharjan, a meteorologist at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DoHM).

Maharjan refrained from confirming the exact date of the monsoon's arrival but noted that it has already reached Kerala, India, a week earlier than usual. While the typical arrival date in Kerala is the end of June, this year it arrived on May 24. Maharjan explained that the monsoon typically enters Nepal through Kerala and the northeastern region of India.

The DoHM reports that the country is currently experiencing the influence of western winds, local winds, and some moisture-laden air from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Based on the average rainfall data from the past three decades, meteorologists predict that this year's monsoon season in the South Asian region will experience above-average rainfall and higher temperatures. Nepal also received more rainfall than usual last year, with approximately 80% of the total annual rainfall occurring during the monsoon season.

The monsoon arrived in Nepal on June 14 last year, a day later than the usual schedule. The rainfall during the previous monsoon season set new records, with Dodhara Chandni receiving a record high of 624 mm of rain in a 24-hour period on July 8, 2024. This surpassed the previous record set in Hetauda on August 13, 2017, with 516.2 mm of rain in 24 hours.

In response to these record-breaking rainfall ev ents, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DoHM) dispatched a team of meteorologists to investigate the rainfall patterns in Dodhara Chandni. Additionally, Hanuman Nagar and Sundarpur stations in Kanchpur also reported record-breaking rainfall last year.