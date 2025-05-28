Opposition Party Decides To Continue Obstruction of the House until the Home Minister resigns

May 28, 2025, 2:38 p.m.

The opposition party meeting at the Federal Parliament Building in Baneshwor has concluded.

The meeting, which focused on the ongoing House obstruction and the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, has decided to continue the House obstruction until the Home Minister resigns.

"It has been decided to continue the protest until the Home Minister resigns over the visit visa issue," said MP Madhav Sapkota.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called opposition leader Pushpakal Dahal 'Prachanda' and requested him to lift the blockade of the House.

Prachanda replied that he could not unblock the House until Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned, informed MP Sapkota.

Meanwhile, a meeting held in Baluwatar between Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Oli and Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has decided not to resign from Lekhak. However, Lekhak had said that he was ready to resign.

