Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Including Lumbini And Karnali Provinces

The weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, including Lumbini Province and Karnali Province, while the rest of the region will remain mainly clear to partly cloudy. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of the country including Lumbini Province and at one or two places in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of the country.

The weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, including Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province, while the rest of the country will remain mainly clear to partly cloudy. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces including Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and at one or two places in the remaining areas. There is a possibility of light rainfall/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of the country.

The country is currently under the influence of westerly winds and local winds. There is also a partial influence of water vapor-rich air from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.