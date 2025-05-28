Zonta Club Kathmandu Organized A Children’s Health Camp

Zonta Club Kathmandu Organized A Children’s Health Camp

May 28, 2025, 2:21 p.m.

IMG_7186.jpeg

Zonta Club Kathmandu recently organized a children's health camp in Masine Village in collaboration with Ek Ek Paila Foundation. The event, held on May 24 at Champa Sikhar Adharbhut School, aimed to provide essential healthcare services to children in need.

Over 50 children received medical care, including eye, dental, and pediatric services, thanks to the dedication of volunteer healthcare professionals.

Bina Rana, President of Zonta Club Kathmandu, expressed gratitude to the community, medical team, Zontians, and volunteers for their support in making the event a success.

The volunteer medical team included Dr. Binita Adhikari, a Consultant Dentist; Dr. Sajani Dongol, a General Physician; Kripa Shrestha, an Optometrist; and Parbati Gurung, a Dental Nurse.

The team was led by Zontians Dr. Sabina Shah Pahari, who conducted pediatric check-ups, and Dr. Jyoti Aryal, who performed dental check-ups and provided lessons on dental hygiene.

Dental check-ups and extractions were carried out, with 32 out of 51 children needing further dental attention.

Pediatric consultations were held, and necessary medications were distributed. An oral hygiene education session encouraged children to develop healthy habits. The event emphasized preventive care and early health awareness.

Each child received a gift bag with body powder, massage oil, and soap through Ek Ek Paila. Unilever Nepal supported the camp by providing toothpaste to all children.

Zonta Club Kathmandu remains dedicated to making a lasting impact through health, education, and empowerment.

