18th Republic Day celebrated in Tundikhel

The 18th Republic Day is being celebrated across the country today with various programs. In this context, Republic Day was celebrated today amidst special ceremonies at the Sainik Manch Tundikhel.

President Ram Chandra Poudel, Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Speaker of the House of Representatives Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and minsiters and highl level offcials were present during the ceremony.

This day has been celebrated for a decade and a half as a mark of the achievement of the long sacrifice and struggle of the Nepali people. The historic people's movement of 2062/63 ended the monarchy in the country and established a republic.

According to the agreement reached between the then seven political parties and the CPN (Maoist), the historic Constituent Assembly elections were held on Chaitra 28, 2064 BS. The first meeting of the Constituent Assembly on Jestha 15, 2065 BS declared a republic, ending the 240-year-old Shah dynasty monarchy.

On the occasion of the program, various tableaus were presented at the military stage in Tundikhel. A Nepali Army contingent offered a salute in honor of the President during the ceremony. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the ceremony.