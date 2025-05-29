18th Republic Day celebrated in Tundikhel

18th Republic Day celebrated in Tundikhel

May 29, 2025, 12:34 p.m.

helicopter-puspa-bristi_.png

The 18th Republic Day is being celebrated across the country today with various programs. In this context, Republic Day was celebrated today amidst special ceremonies at the Sainik Manch Tundikhel.

President Ram Chandra Poudel, Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Speaker of the House of Representatives Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and minsiters and highl level offcials were present during the ceremony.

This day has been celebrated for a decade and a half as a mark of the achievement of the long sacrifice and struggle of the Nepali people. The historic people's movement of 2062/63 ended the monarchy in the country and established a republic.

According to the agreement reached between the then seven political parties and the CPN (Maoist), the historic Constituent Assembly elections were held on Chaitra 28, 2064 BS. The first meeting of the Constituent Assembly on Jestha 15, 2065 BS declared a republic, ending the 240-year-old Shah dynasty monarchy.

On the occasion of the program, various tableaus were presented at the military stage in Tundikhel. A Nepali Army contingent offered a salute in honor of the President during the ceremony. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the ceremony.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

International Everest Day Being Celebrated Today
May 29, 2025
Nepal And New Zealand Agreed To Boost Bilateral Trade
May 29, 2025
Human Right Commission Appeals To Royalist and UMLTo Keep Protests Peaceful
May 29, 2025
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
May 29, 2025
PM Oli Laid Foundation Stone For Japan-Funded Improvement of Trauma and Emergency Center in Dhulikhel Hospital
May 28, 2025

More on News

Today Is Republic Day, Eighteen Years Of Republic Nepal By Agencies 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
Prime Minister Oli's statement is objectionable, fear that Jestha 15 (29 May) will also be Chaitra 15 (March 28): Subedi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Six members of the same family have climbed Mount Makalu By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Flood Washed Away Diversion Bridge In Kanti Highway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Both Houses of Parliament meeting today By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
FM Says Sagarmatha Sambaad to facilitate climate change discussions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

International Everest Day Being Celebrated Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2025
Nepal And New Zealand Agreed To Boost Bilateral Trade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2025
Human Right Commission Appeals To Royalist and UMLTo Keep Protests Peaceful By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2025
Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons By Agencies May 29, 2025
Canada could join Golden Dome defense system free as 51st US state : President Trump By Agencies May 29, 2025
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75