DPM and Finance Minister Paudel Announces Budget Of Rs. 1.9 Trillion for 2025/026

The government has unveiled an annual budget of Rs. 1 trillion 964 billion and 110 million for 2025/026.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel made this announcement while presenting the annual estimate of revenue and expenditure for the fiscal year of 2025/026 at the joint meeting of the federal parliament today.

Of the total estimate expenses, Rs. 1 trillion 180 billion 980 million has been allocated for recurrent expenditure, Rs. 407 billion 240 million has been allocated for capital expenditure while Rs. 375 billion 240 million for financial management.

The government has expected to mobilise Rs. 1 trillion 315 billion as internal revenue, Rs. 53 billion 450 million as foreign grants, internal and external loan to cover the expenses. Of the deficit of Rs. 595 billion 660 million, Rs. 362 billion will be raised as internal and Rs. 233 billion 660 million will be covered from external loan.