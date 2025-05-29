Human Right Commission Appeals To Royalist and UMLTo Keep Protests Peaceful

The National Human Rights Commission has appealed to keep the public demonstration scheduled for Thursday peaceful.

The Commission made this appeal on Wednesday during a discussion with the Chief District Officers and District Police Chiefs of Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts regarding the security precautions to be adopted in the context of the demonstration announced by the pro-monarchy Joint People's Movement Committee and the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) on Jestha 15, 2082 (May 29, 2025) in Kathmandu.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Tap Bahadur Magar, instructed security officials to ensure peace and order while embracing the principles of human rights in security arrangements. The Commission will also deploy various teams to monitor the demonstration from a human rights perspective.

He appealed to the protesting parties to exercise their right to freedom of opinion and expression in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and national and international laws, to refrain from using inappropriate language against one another, and to keep their demonstrations peaceful.

Assessing potential risks to security during public protests, the Commission urged the Government of Nepal and concerned security officials to make necessary arrangements for maintaining peace and security while respecting human rights values.

During the discussion, the Chief District Officers and District Police Chiefs stated that efforts have been made to ensure the demonstration remains peaceful and free from any disruptions, with due attention given to security sensitivities. Coordination has been established among all security agencies in the Valley to manage peace and order. Arrangements have been made to prevent clashes between the two groups by ensuring they do not come into direct contact with each other. Security has been reinforced at sensitive locations, including media houses. A security strategy has been prepared with a focus on ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and safeguarding citizens.