Nepal And New Zealand Agreed To Boost Bilateral Trade

Nepal and New Zealand have agreed to explore avenues to increase the bilateral trade volume and enhance the economic engagements.

A delegation-level bilateral meeting between Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters, held in Kathmandu on Wednesday evening, also underlined the importance of cooperation in tourism considering it as an important pillar of economy in both the countries.

“We underscored the need to share and exchange our experiences, knowledge in the field,” FM Dr. Rana said in the press briefing following the meeting with the visiting delegation.

Both the leaders appreciated the role played by Nepali diaspora in New Zealand in bringing two countries and peoples closer and underlined the importance of people-to-people connections for sound and sustainable bilateral relations between the countries.

Seeking to further the meaningful cooperation in the areas like agriculture, trade, investment tourism, education and multilateral engagements, they stressed on regular exchange of high-level visits and expressed our commitment to maintain the momentum created in recent years.