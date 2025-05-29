Pro-monarchy Movement Will Continue Until The Republic Falls: Lingden

Pro-monarchy Movement Will Continue Until The Republic Falls: Lingden

May 29, 2025, 6:46 p.m.

At a corner meeting held after the pro-monarchy procession circumambulated Tundikhel, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairman Rajendra Lingden said that today's movement was just a casting call.

He had said at the meeting, "Today's protest is just a casting. The protest will continue until the republic falls." Protesters from seven different places in Kathmandu marched around Tundikhel and held a rally at Ratna Park.

Monarchy supporters have started a protest on Thursday. Monarchy supporters are prepared to continue the protest until the monarchy is restored and a Hindu nation is established.

Earlier, a large number pro-monarchist rally calling for the restoration of Nepal’s monarchy and restoration of the Hindu Kingdom began from Sifal, Kathmandu, marking a major event in a growing movement against the current federal system.

The procession, led by Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-Nepal) Chair Kamal Thapa and Joint People’s Movement Committee coordinator Nawaraj Subedi, advanced toward Ratnapark, where a mass gathering is planned at Shanti Batika.

Prominent figures like Pashupati Sumsher Rana, Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani, Thapa, Lingden, and Nawaraj Subedi are set to address the crowd, emphasizing that “change is a national necessity” due to widespread political dissatisfaction.

