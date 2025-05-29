Today Is Republic Day, Eighteen Years Of Republic Nepal

Eighteen years have passed since the country practiced republican system of governance as an outcome of the epochal April Uprising of 2006.

The first-ever meeting of the people-elected Constituent Assembly (CA) held on 28 May 2008 had officially announced the Federal Democratic Republic by abolishing the autocratic regime of the monarchy prevailing over 240 years in the country.

The Republic Day has been observed across the nation to commemorate the historical day the republican system was proclaimed on the backing of the People's Movement of 2006.

It is the Day when the Nepali people obtained civic supremacy having inclusive proportional democratic republican systems with freedoms and liberal social justice.

The Federal Democratic Republic has guaranteed the people with entire political rights to move ahead for prosperous future in an organized manner.

The primary responsibility of the democratic republic is to elevate the dignity of Nepal and Nepali people in global arena while ending poverty, along with ensuring education, health, public transportation, and social security for citizens.

Adhering to public aspirations is the core essence of a republican Constitution – which makes it equally essential to establish this day as a promoter of democracy, while maintaining unwavering faith in the rights of all citizens.

The Democratic Republic is considered not just a political system but the forms of governance and a lifestyle, thus is regarded as an outcome of liberal ideals.

Among the governance systems practiced worldwide, democracy is the best, serving as a strong weapon for improving life standards of the people and ensuring the prosperity of the nation.

Meanwhile, the 18th Republic Day is being celebrated across the country with various programmes in a fanfare.

Distinguished personalities, including President Ramchandra Paudel will participate in the special ceremony organized by the Republic Day Main Celebration Committee at the Nepal Army Pavilion in Tundikhel.

On this occasion, tributes will be offered to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for epoch-making change, and the contributions of the seniors who struggled and sacrificed for democracy will be remembered.

Several Nepali citizens had to endure imprisonment and torture in the movements and struggles for social justice, freedom, and prosperity in the country, and largely for reinstating democracy.

Leaders of various parties have expressed their belief that today's celebration signifies a stronger commitment to unite all in the campaign for happiness of the citizens by enhancing their status and empowering their rights within a democratic culture.

The leaders also assert that there is a shared responsibility to improve the citizens' living standards through production growth, fair distribution of opportunities, promotion of employment, and establishing good governance within a democratic environment.

In their messages, it is stated that the present generation must be ensured with prosperity characterized by a strong economy, whereas there is an obligation to hand over the next generation a strong, united, and liberal State and enhanced democratic culture.

"If we can move ahead in unison and cohesion in accordance with the mandate, electoral rights, and constitutional provisions, the federal democratic republican governance system in Nepal can be strong, robust, and functional", reads the messages delivered by political leaders on the occasion.

It is inevitable to foster a democratic lifestyle at all sections of society and raise awareness to institutionalize democracy at the citizen level.

The democratic republican governance system must keep development, good governance, prosperity, and national pride at the center to bring together the strengths of every Nepali citizen to nation-building efforts. (RSS)