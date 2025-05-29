Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

May 29, 2025, 8:03 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy across the country this afternoon.There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places in the remaining regions.

There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, including Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province, while the rest of the region will remain mainly clear to partly cloudy tonight.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly regions of the country, including Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province, and at one or two places in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Gandaki and Lumbini provinces. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

The country is currently under the influence of westerly winds and local winds. There is also a partial influence of water vapor-rich air from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

