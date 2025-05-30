COVID-19 Cases Reported In Kathmandu

COVID-19 Cases Reported In Kathmandu

May 30, 2025, 8:20 a.m.

Along with other countries in the region including India, the COVID-19 worry has spread once again in Nepal as cases rise in the country, with the total Coronavirus cases in Nepal is around 30. In India, the cases reached over 3000 on May 30.

However, with mild and subtle symptoms, experts have advised people not to panic, but state advisories urge residents to maintain hygiene. The new variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 are under observation by the World Health Organisation (WHO), and no reason for concern has been flagged yet.

As cases rise in Kerala and cross the 400 mark, residents are concerned. Spikes were also observed in Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Punjab reported its first case earlier today and has begun contact tracing.

Health officials remind the citizens that the situation is under control and not to panic. The transmissibility and the effectiveness of the existing vaccine on these variants are under close monitoring.

Seven people have been found positive with COVID-19 in the latest regular testing conducted in health facilities in Kavre and National Public Health Laboratory, Teku.

Dr. Chandrabhal Jha, director of epidemiology and disease control division, informed that the health condition of the infected has been normal. "Those who were found positive with COVID-19 have recovered and even returned home from hospital. Their health condition is normal," he said.

Spokesperson of National Public Health Laboratory, Santosh Subedi, said that the laboratory has been conducting testing of corona on regular basis. "Even in the past, there would be one or two positive cases of COVID-19 in our regular lab testing of samples. There is no need to panic as COVID-19 has become almost new normal."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Opposition Parties Criticize The Budget, Private Sector Is Happy
May 30, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Reigions, Possibility of Light Rainfall In Koshi And Bagmati
May 30, 2025
DPM and Finance Minister Paudel Announces Budget Of Rs. 1.9 Trillion for 2025/026
May 29, 2025
Pro-monarchy Movement Will Continue Until The Republic Falls: Lingden
May 29, 2025
18th Republic Day celebrated in Tundikhel
May 29, 2025

More on Health

Health Minister Paudel Addresses 58th session of UN Health Commission By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Manisha Koirala Appointed Goodwill Ambassador for HPV Vaccination Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months ago
Dengue Infection Decreasing With 12 Fatalities And 29815 Infections By Agencies 6 months, 3 weeks ago
WHO Declares Mpox A Public Health Emergency Of International Concern By Agencies 9 months, 2 weeks ago
Health Minister Paudel Announces Health Sector Reform Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 months, 3 weeks ago
Nineteen Percent Nepalis Suffer From Blood Pressure : Living Standards Survey-IV By Agencies 11 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

SAGARMATHA SAMBAD: Big Promises, Little Impact By A Correspondent May 30, 2025
IME GROUP: Ila Hotel Opens By A Correspondent May 30, 2025
Opposition Parties Criticize The Budget, Private Sector Is Happy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025
US Middle East envoy optimistic about new Gaza ceasefire plan By Agencies May 30, 2025
Elon Musk exits US government role as head of DOGE By Agencies May 30, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Reigions, Possibility of Light Rainfall In Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75