COVID-19 Cases Reported In Kathmandu

Along with other countries in the region including India, the COVID-19 worry has spread once again in Nepal as cases rise in the country, with the total Coronavirus cases in Nepal is around 30. In India, the cases reached over 3000 on May 30.

However, with mild and subtle symptoms, experts have advised people not to panic, but state advisories urge residents to maintain hygiene. The new variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 are under observation by the World Health Organisation (WHO), and no reason for concern has been flagged yet.

As cases rise in Kerala and cross the 400 mark, residents are concerned. Spikes were also observed in Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Punjab reported its first case earlier today and has begun contact tracing.

Health officials remind the citizens that the situation is under control and not to panic. The transmissibility and the effectiveness of the existing vaccine on these variants are under close monitoring.

Seven people have been found positive with COVID-19 in the latest regular testing conducted in health facilities in Kavre and National Public Health Laboratory, Teku.

Dr. Chandrabhal Jha, director of epidemiology and disease control division, informed that the health condition of the infected has been normal. "Those who were found positive with COVID-19 have recovered and even returned home from hospital. Their health condition is normal," he said.

Spokesperson of National Public Health Laboratory, Santosh Subedi, said that the laboratory has been conducting testing of corona on regular basis. "Even in the past, there would be one or two positive cases of COVID-19 in our regular lab testing of samples. There is no need to panic as COVID-19 has become almost new normal."