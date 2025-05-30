Elon Musk exits US government role as head of DOGE

One of US President Donald Trump's top advisors, Elon Musk, has announced that he is leaving behind his role in government. He said his time as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is coming to an end.

Musk made the announcement on X on Wednesday in a post that also thanked Trump. He had previously said he would scale back his government role and focus on running his electric vehicle company, Tesla. He said much of his work at DOGE was done.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt spoke to reporters on Thursday. She said members of the administration will continue Musk's efforts.

Leavitt said, "The DOGE leaders are each and every member of the president's Cabinet and the president himself, who is wholeheartedly committed to cutting waste, fraud and abuse from our government."

Musk declared his support for Trump during last year's presidential campaign. He earned the president's trust and wielded influence over the administration's policies. However, his mass layoffs of government workers sparked widespread anger and had a negative impact on Tesla.