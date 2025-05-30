Elon Musk exits US government role as head of DOGE

Elon Musk exits US government role as head of DOGE

May 30, 2025, 7:57 a.m.

One of US President Donald Trump's top advisors, Elon Musk, has announced that he is leaving behind his role in government. He said his time as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is coming to an end.

Musk made the announcement on X on Wednesday in a post that also thanked Trump. He had previously said he would scale back his government role and focus on running his electric vehicle company, Tesla. He said much of his work at DOGE was done.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt spoke to reporters on Thursday. She said members of the administration will continue Musk's efforts.

Leavitt said, "The DOGE leaders are each and every member of the president's Cabinet and the president himself, who is wholeheartedly committed to cutting waste, fraud and abuse from our government."

Musk declared his support for Trump during last year's presidential campaign. He earned the president's trust and wielded influence over the administration's policies. However, his mass layoffs of government workers sparked widespread anger and had a negative impact on Tesla.

Agencies

US Middle East envoy optimistic about new Gaza ceasefire plan
May 30, 2025
Today Is Republic Day, Eighteen Years Of Republic Nepal
May 29, 2025
Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
May 29, 2025
Canada could join Golden Dome defense system free as 51st US state : President Trump
May 29, 2025
ASEAN, China, Gulf nations agree to boost ties
May 28, 2025

More on International

US Middle East envoy optimistic about new Gaza ceasefire plan By Agencies 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Canada could join Golden Dome defense system free as 51st US state : President Trump By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
ASEAN, China, Gulf nations agree to boost ties By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Ukraine says it has intel on China sending materials to Russia military firms By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
India Has Become The World's Fourth Largest Economy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

SAGARMATHA SAMBAD: Big Promises, Little Impact By A Correspondent May 30, 2025
IME GROUP: Ila Hotel Opens By A Correspondent May 30, 2025
COVID-19 Cases Reported In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025
Opposition Parties Criticize The Budget, Private Sector Is Happy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Reigions, Possibility of Light Rainfall In Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025
DPM and Finance Minister Paudel Announces Budget Of Rs. 1.9 Trillion for 2025/026 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75