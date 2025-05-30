Foreign Minister Dr. Rana and Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Held Bilateral Meeting

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana and Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Held Bilateral Meeting

May 30, 2025, 7:16 p.m.

A bilateral meeting was held today in Hong Kong between Nepal’s Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The meeting took place while Minister Dr. Rana was in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, to participate as an observer nation in the signing ceremony of the treaty for the establishment of an international organization, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang.

During the cordial meeting, discussions were held on Nepal-China relations, mutual interests, shared concerns, and the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which is being celebrated this year.

During the meeting, Minister Dr. Rana highlighted Nepal’s continued importance attached to its relations with China. She expressed gratitude, through Foreign Minister Yi, to the Government of China and the Chinese people for the longstanding support and cooperation in Nepal’s economic and social development as a friendly neighboring country.

She further stated that Nepal expects continued Chinese cooperation in areas such as economic and technical assistance, technology transfer, and foreign direct investment in the future.

On the occasion, Minister Dr. Rana reiterated Nepal’s consistent commitment to the “One China Policy” and made it clear that Nepal will not allow its territory to be used against China.

During the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Yi congratulated the Government of Nepal, through Minister Dr. Rana, on the successful completion of the recently organized Sagarmatha Dialogue. He expressed China’s readiness to cooperate with Nepal in the future on issues related to climate change mitigation and environmental protection.

He stated that China's support to Nepal will continue in the coming days, and shared the view that China could move forward in coordination with Nepal through the newly established international organization on mediation, which is being set up under China’s initiative.

Foreign Minister Yi urged the Government of Nepal, via Minister Dr. Rana, to expedite the implementation of the agreements and understandings reached during Prime Minister Oli’s visit to China. He also accepted the invitation extended by Minister Dr. Rana to visit Nepal, affirming that he would visit in the future.

Minister Yi praised the ongoing and proposed diplomatic initiatives under the leadership of Minister Dr. Rana and, on behalf of the Chinese government, extended a special invitation to her to participate in the Global Women’s Leadership Forum.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Cases Reported In Kathmandu
May 30, 2025
Opposition Parties Criticize The Budget, Private Sector Is Happy
May 30, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Reigions, Possibility of Light Rainfall In Koshi And Bagmati
May 30, 2025
DPM and Finance Minister Paudel Announces Budget Of Rs. 1.9 Trillion for 2025/026
May 29, 2025
Pro-monarchy Movement Will Continue Until The Republic Falls: Lingden
May 29, 2025

More on National

SAGARMATHA SAMBAD: Big Promises, Little Impact By A Correspondent 17 hours, 37 minutes ago
International Everest Day Being Celebrated Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Nepal And New Zealand Agreed To Boost Bilateral Trade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Human Right Commission Appeals To Royalist and UMLTo Keep Protests Peaceful By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
PM Oli Laid Foundation Stone For Japan-Funded Improvement of Trauma and Emergency Center in Dhulikhel Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Opposition Party Decides To Continue Obstruction of the House until the Home Minister resigns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

IME GROUP: Ila Hotel Opens By A Correspondent May 30, 2025
COVID-19 Cases Reported In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025
Opposition Parties Criticize The Budget, Private Sector Is Happy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025
US Middle East envoy optimistic about new Gaza ceasefire plan By Agencies May 30, 2025
Elon Musk exits US government role as head of DOGE By Agencies May 30, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Reigions, Possibility of Light Rainfall In Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75