Foreign Minister Dr. Rana and Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Held Bilateral Meeting

A bilateral meeting was held today in Hong Kong between Nepal’s Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The meeting took place while Minister Dr. Rana was in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, to participate as an observer nation in the signing ceremony of the treaty for the establishment of an international organization, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang.

During the cordial meeting, discussions were held on Nepal-China relations, mutual interests, shared concerns, and the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which is being celebrated this year.

During the meeting, Minister Dr. Rana highlighted Nepal’s continued importance attached to its relations with China. She expressed gratitude, through Foreign Minister Yi, to the Government of China and the Chinese people for the longstanding support and cooperation in Nepal’s economic and social development as a friendly neighboring country.

She further stated that Nepal expects continued Chinese cooperation in areas such as economic and technical assistance, technology transfer, and foreign direct investment in the future.

On the occasion, Minister Dr. Rana reiterated Nepal’s consistent commitment to the “One China Policy” and made it clear that Nepal will not allow its territory to be used against China.

During the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Yi congratulated the Government of Nepal, through Minister Dr. Rana, on the successful completion of the recently organized Sagarmatha Dialogue. He expressed China’s readiness to cooperate with Nepal in the future on issues related to climate change mitigation and environmental protection.

He stated that China's support to Nepal will continue in the coming days, and shared the view that China could move forward in coordination with Nepal through the newly established international organization on mediation, which is being set up under China’s initiative.

Foreign Minister Yi urged the Government of Nepal, via Minister Dr. Rana, to expedite the implementation of the agreements and understandings reached during Prime Minister Oli’s visit to China. He also accepted the invitation extended by Minister Dr. Rana to visit Nepal, affirming that he would visit in the future.

Minister Yi praised the ongoing and proposed diplomatic initiatives under the leadership of Minister Dr. Rana and, on behalf of the Chinese government, extended a special invitation to her to participate in the Global Women’s Leadership Forum.