IME GROUP: Ila Hotel Opens

IME Group's Ila Hotel Opens in Maulakali, Gaindakot of Nawalparasi East

May 30, 2025, 9:59 a.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

With the increasing number of domestic tourists visiting various parts of Nepal in recent years, the demand for recreational spots and hotel rooms has also risen in popular tourist destinations like Chitwan and Pokhara.

The Ila Hotel and Resort, invested in by IME Group, has been officially launched in Maulakali, Gaidakot Municipality-1, Nawalpur. The hotel, situated at the upper station of the Maulakali Cable Car, features 65 rooms including suites and deluxe rooms, a banquet and conference hall accommodating up to 1,000 people, a restaurant, a swimming pool, a spa, and a gym, among other amenities.

The state-of-the-art tourist infrastructure of the Ila Hotel and Resort, including the cable car, is expected to highlight the historical significance and beauty of sacred sites like Narayani, Devghat, and Triveni, as well as the natural attractions of the region, attracting both local and international tourists.

IME Group is currently involved in the construction of tourism infrastructure, such as cable cars, hotels, and resorts, in all seven provinces of Nepal. Cable cars have already been completed and are operational in three provinces, and with the opening of the Ila Hotel, hotel projects are now operational in two provinces.

Construction of the hotel at the top station of the Lumbini Cable Car in Basantapur is ongoing, while in Kailali, Far West Nepal, work is progressing on a hotel, resort, and cable car simultaneously. The cable car in Kailali is expected to be operational within a year, followed shortly by the opening of the hotel and resort. Additionally, construction of a cable car in Pathibhara, Taplejung, is currently in progress.

Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, officially inaugurated the Ila Hotel, which was built with investment from IME Group. During the inauguration, Minister Pandey highlighted the Maulakali Cable Car project as a model for cultural preservation, development, and public-private partnership. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the private sector, government, and local authorities in promoting cultural preservation, religious tourism, and creating job opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Maulakali Cable Car Ltd., highlighted IME Group's investments in tourism infrastructure in the country.

He expressed willingness to invest more if a conducive environment is provided. "With the right conditions, the private sector can make significant investments that contribute to development, job creation, and economic growth. We are confident in this," he stated. Dhakal encouraged local governments to attract investments by building on the private sector's trust.

IME GROUP 2.jpg

He emphasized that such investments will improve living standards, reduce poverty, and drive economic growth and prosperity in the nation. Gaindakot Municipality Mayor Madan Bhakta Adhikari welcomed the development of tourism infrastructure in the area and expressed support for private sector investments.

Former Gaindakot Municipality Mayor Chhatra Raj Paudel noted the positive impact of tourism infrastructure development on the local economy and called for continued support from the government and private sector in this regard.

Shalikram Sapkota, Chairman of the Religious Service Committee of Maulakalika Temple, noted that the temple has seen an increase in pilgrim visits since the cable car was built. He expressed optimism that the newly opened hotel would attract even more pilgrims and devotees to the temple.

The hotel, situated at the upper station of the Maulakali Cable Car, offers 65 rooms, including suites and deluxe accommodations, as well as amenities like a banquet and conference hall for up to 1,000 guests, a restaurant, swimming pool, spa, and gym.

The modern tourism infrastructure of Ila Hotel and Resort, developed in conjunction with the cable car, is expected to raise awareness of the historical and spiritual significance of heritage sites in the region, such as Narayani, Devghat, Triveni, and others, among both local and international visitors.

IME Group is working on tourism projects, including cable cars, hotels, and resorts, across all seven provinces of Nepal.

Currently, cable cars are operational in three provinces, and with the opening of this hotel, two provinces now have operational projects that include hotel facilities. Construction of a hotel is also in progress at Basantapur, the top station of the Lumbini Cable Car.

In Kailali, the construction of a hotel, resort, and cable car is progressing simultaneously in the Far-Western region. The cable car is expected to be operational within a year, followed by the opening of the hotel and resort.

In Pathibhara, Taplejung, the construction of the cable car is currently underway.the hotel at the upper station of the Maulakali Cable Car will have 65 rooms, including suite and deluxe options, a banquet and conference hall for up to 1,000 people, a restaurant, swimming pool, spa, gym, and other amenities.

IME Group believes that the tourism infrastructure of Ila Hotel and Resort, developed alongside the cable car, will enhance the historic and spiritual significance of sacred sites like Narayani, Devghat, and Triveni, as well as the region's natural attractions, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

IME Group is actively developing tourism infrastructure, including cable cars, hotels, and resorts, across all seven provinces of Nepal.

Cable cars have been built and are currently operating in three provinces. With the opening of this hotel, projects, including hotels, are now underway in two provinces.

In Basantapur, the construction of a hotel near the top station of the Lumbini Cable Car is in progress. Simultaneously, in Kailali of the Far-Western region, a hotel, resort, and cable car are being constructed.

The cable car in Kailali is expected to be operational within a year, followed by the opening of the hotel and resort. Additionally, cable car construction is ongoing in Pathibhara, Taplejung.

A Correspondent

SAGARMATHA SAMBAD: Big Promises, Little Impact
May 30, 2025
GOVERNOR POUDEL: Numerous Challenges Ahead
May 27, 2025
MONARCHISTS: Push For Political Reform
May 27, 2025
ECONOMY: Nepal To Grow 4.5 Percent
May 21, 2025
NC-UML COALITION: Facing Turbulence
May 20, 2025

More on Economy

Opposition Parties Criticize The Budget, Private Sector Is Happy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
DPM and Finance Minister Paudel Announces Budget Of Rs. 1.9 Trillion for 2025/026 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 45 minutes ago
GOVERNOR POUDEL: Numerous Challenges Ahead By A Correspondent 2 days, 23 hours ago
Economic Survey to be presented in House of Representatives meeting today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
BOP remains at surplus of Rs 210.22 billion in last nine months of current FY By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Global IME Bank launches 'Global Sky Club Card' in collaboration with Yeti Airlines, 100% cash back on first ticket purchase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

SAGARMATHA SAMBAD: Big Promises, Little Impact By A Correspondent May 30, 2025
COVID-19 Cases Reported In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025
US Middle East envoy optimistic about new Gaza ceasefire plan By Agencies May 30, 2025
Elon Musk exits US government role as head of DOGE By Agencies May 30, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Reigions, Possibility of Light Rainfall In Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025
Pro-monarchy Movement Will Continue Until The Republic Falls: Lingden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75