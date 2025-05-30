IME GROUP: Ila Hotel Opens

With the increasing number of domestic tourists visiting various parts of Nepal in recent years, the demand for recreational spots and hotel rooms has also risen in popular tourist destinations like Chitwan and Pokhara.

The Ila Hotel and Resort, invested in by IME Group, has been officially launched in Maulakali, Gaidakot Municipality-1, Nawalpur. The hotel, situated at the upper station of the Maulakali Cable Car, features 65 rooms including suites and deluxe rooms, a banquet and conference hall accommodating up to 1,000 people, a restaurant, a swimming pool, a spa, and a gym, among other amenities.

The state-of-the-art tourist infrastructure of the Ila Hotel and Resort, including the cable car, is expected to highlight the historical significance and beauty of sacred sites like Narayani, Devghat, and Triveni, as well as the natural attractions of the region, attracting both local and international tourists.

IME Group is currently involved in the construction of tourism infrastructure, such as cable cars, hotels, and resorts, in all seven provinces of Nepal. Cable cars have already been completed and are operational in three provinces, and with the opening of the Ila Hotel, hotel projects are now operational in two provinces.

Construction of the hotel at the top station of the Lumbini Cable Car in Basantapur is ongoing, while in Kailali, Far West Nepal, work is progressing on a hotel, resort, and cable car simultaneously. The cable car in Kailali is expected to be operational within a year, followed shortly by the opening of the hotel and resort. Additionally, construction of a cable car in Pathibhara, Taplejung, is currently in progress.

Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, officially inaugurated the Ila Hotel, which was built with investment from IME Group. During the inauguration, Minister Pandey highlighted the Maulakali Cable Car project as a model for cultural preservation, development, and public-private partnership. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the private sector, government, and local authorities in promoting cultural preservation, religious tourism, and creating job opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Maulakali Cable Car Ltd., highlighted IME Group's investments in tourism infrastructure in the country.

He expressed willingness to invest more if a conducive environment is provided. "With the right conditions, the private sector can make significant investments that contribute to development, job creation, and economic growth. We are confident in this," he stated. Dhakal encouraged local governments to attract investments by building on the private sector's trust.

He emphasized that such investments will improve living standards, reduce poverty, and drive economic growth and prosperity in the nation. Gaindakot Municipality Mayor Madan Bhakta Adhikari welcomed the development of tourism infrastructure in the area and expressed support for private sector investments.

Former Gaindakot Municipality Mayor Chhatra Raj Paudel noted the positive impact of tourism infrastructure development on the local economy and called for continued support from the government and private sector in this regard.

Shalikram Sapkota, Chairman of the Religious Service Committee of Maulakalika Temple, noted that the temple has seen an increase in pilgrim visits since the cable car was built. He expressed optimism that the newly opened hotel would attract even more pilgrims and devotees to the temple.

