Inaugurated by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli with a grand speech, Sagarmatha Sambad concluded by issuing a modest 22-point declaration. The event was attended by high-level experts, representatives from various international organizations, ministers from friendly countries, and senior leaders from China and India.
Discussions at the Sambad focused on climate-related issues such as funding challenges, loss and damage, and promoting a green economy. During the event, Xiao Jie, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, repeatedly used the Chinese name "Chomolungma" for Mount Everest, despite the official Nepali name being Sagarmatha.
This has sparked discussions in diplomatic and public circles, overshadowing the international climate dialogue at the event.
The event, named after the Nepali name for Everest, Sagarmatha, aimed to emphasize Nepal's responsibility for the world's tallest peak.
Despite the event's official title, Xiao, who gave the keynote address in Chinese (translated live into English), used the term "Chomolungma" at the China tries to rebrand Mount Everest at Nepal Summit. However, other dignitaries and attendees consistently referred to the mountain as Sagarmatha or Mount Everest. Among those present at the session were Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, among others. However, none of the senior officials publicly commented on the use of the Chinese term during the high-level opening ceremony.
This incident occurred shortly after PM Oli publicly urged the global community to recognize the mountain by its Nepali name, Sagarmatha, rather than foreign or alternative names.
The three-day Sagarmatha Sambaad, held in Kathmandu, is being attended by over 200 participants from around the world, including representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Japan, Qatar, Pakistan, the UK, and the UAE, as well as major international organizations such as the United Nations, World Bank, ADB, SAARC, BIMSTEC, and ICIMOD.
The highest peak in the world is known as Mt Everest to the rest of the world. In Nepal, where its southern part rises along the northern border, it is called Sagarmatha. In Tibet, where its northern part stands along the southern border, it is known as Jomolangma.
During the conference, Chinese Vice Chairman referred to it as Chomolongma Sambad, which was noted by many participants. Former Nepali diplomats believe that naming the conference Sagarmatha, a border mountain between Nepal and China, was a diplomatically incorrect choice. A senior diplomat, speaking anonymously, mentioned that China's use of the name sends a message to Nepali political leadership about respecting borders.
The dialogue, titled "Dialogue for Himalayas," was focused on climate change, the Himalayas, and the future of humanity. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba highlighted the extensive discussions on climate change and its challenges facilitated by the Sagarmatha Sambaad.
The conference, originally announced several years ago, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and frequent changes in the government.
Our individual efforts are not enough to address this common problem. That is why Nepal has initiated the Sagarmatha Dialogue to create a shared platform for collective cooperation and coordination. This forum is inclusive for all," stated Minister Dr. Rana. Highlighting recent instances of climate-related natural disasters in Nepal, such as increasing temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, flooding, glacial lake outburst floods, droughts, and wildfires, she emphasized the regional nature of these challenges and the importance of addressing them through this event.
During the grand opening session of the inaugural Sagarmatha Sambaad, organized by the Government of Nepal for the first time, Prime Minister Oli expressed that the dialogue emerged from a strong sense of mutual dependence.
Prime Minister Oli remarked, “Our communities are being devastated by landslides. Floods and droughts occur unexpectedly. Nevertheless, we remain resilient. While our emissions are low, our efforts towards environmental conservation are significant.”
Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba stated that the Sagarmatha Sambaad has effectively raised awareness about climate change issues, spanning from mountain regions to islands.
Speaking at the closing session of the Sambaad, she emphasized that this edition of the Sagarmatha Sambaad successfully united leaders, policymakers, experts, scholars, youth, civil society, international organizations, and community members from high mountains to island nations in a meaningful dialogue.
The Foreign Minister announced that the next edition of the Sagarmatha Sambaad is scheduled for 2027. The three-day event, which took place in Kathmandu from May 16 to 18, 2025, focused on the theme "Climate Change, Mountains, and the Future of Humanity."
The full text of the Sagarmatha Call for Action
20. Recognize the role of local and indigenous communities in climate policies, programs and actions, including adaptation and conservation initiatives.
21. Emphasize the need to develop mechanisms for payment of environmental services, enabling them to adopt innovative climate financing.
22. Emphasize the need for developing knowledge centres, sharing best practices, and enhancing the roles of local communities in climate policies, programmes and actions.
23. Resolve to forging a common voice for urgent climate action that resonates from the Sagarmatha to the seas, and from highlands to islands.
24. Acknowledge the relevance of the theme of the first edition of the Sagarmatha Sambaad in highlighting the adverse impacts of climate change from mountains to lowlands; forging common understanding and actions to uplift communities in vulnerable situations; and reaffirming commitment to continue working for a just, resilient and sustainable future for all.
25. Express appreciation to all the dignitaries and delegates for attending the Sagarmatha Sambaad, a permanent forum to foster global dialogue on key issues of national, regional and global significance and look forward to its continuity ahead.
