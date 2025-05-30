US Middle East envoy optimistic about new Gaza ceasefire plan

May 30, 2025, 8:02 a.m.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has expressed optimism about a new US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip.

Multiple Israeli media report that the proposal includes the release of ten living Israeli hostages in two stages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire.

Witkoff said on Wednesday that he has some very good feelings about getting to a temporary ceasefire and a long-term resolution.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that Israel had signed off on the proposal. She said the discussions are continuing and the US hopes that a ceasefire will take place so all of the hostages can return home.

Hamas has consistently sought a permanent ceasefire. Attention is focused on whether the proposal will lead to a breakthrough in the stalled negotiations.

Health authorities in Gaza said on Thursday that 67 people had been killed during the previous 24 hours. The death toll has topped 50,000 since the conflict began in October 2023.

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation expanded its aid distribution to a third site on Thursday. Officials said the group had delivered about one million meals across Gaza.

The United Nations has criticized the US-led operation on humanitarian grounds as it forces residents to relocate to receive aid. UN officials are calling for the expansion of deliveries through the world body.

Agencies

