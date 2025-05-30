Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Reigions, Possibility of Light Rainfall In Koshi And Bagmati

May 30, 2025, 7:53 a.m.

The weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province and Gandaki Province, while the rest of the region will remain mainly clear to partly cloudy. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, a few places in the hilly regions of the country including Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province, and at one or two places in the remaining regions.

There is a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hill and mountainous areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places in the remaining high-hill and mountainous areas.

Tonight, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, while the rest of the region will remain mainly clear to partly cloudy.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, a few places in the hilly regions of the country including Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province, and at one or two places in the remaining regions. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province and Gandaki Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hills and mountainous areas of Koshi Province and at one or two places in the remaining high-hills and mountainous areas.

The country is currently under the influence of westerly winds and local winds. There is also a partial influence of water vapor-rich air from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

