Flood Washes Away road at Ghante on Koshi Highway, halts transport services to Dhankuta

Flood Washes Away road at Ghante on Koshi Highway, halts transport services to Dhankuta

May 31, 2025, 8:42 a.m.

Heavy rains accompanied by floods in the Phedi River in Saghuri Gadhi Rural Municipality of Dhankuta have washed away the road at Ghante on Koshi Highway.

According to the District Police Office, Dhankuta, the road was washed away by the flood that occurred during the night's rains in the Phedi River, a tributary of the Leuthi River in Ward No. 6.

According to Dhankuta Police Chief Superintendent of Police Sharad Kumar Thapa Chhetri, the river has washed away about 30 meters of blacktop road. Dhankuta Police Chief Chhetri said that it is still raining and the road has been washed away, bringing the transport service from Dharan to Dhankuta to a standstill.

He said, "There is currently a problem with traffic after the road was washed away by the Fedi River. However, our team is working hard to rescue and open the road. It will be easier once the rain stops. We are working to resume traffic with the possibility of diversions."

According to the police, small landslides have also occurred at some other places on the road leading from Dharan to Dhankuta along with the rain. The road, which runs along the Leuthi River in Dhankuta, is washed away almost every year due to heavy rains.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Katjamndu, Madhesh And Koshi Province
May 31, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana and Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Held Bilateral Meeting
May 30, 2025
COVID-19 Cases Reported In Kathmandu
May 30, 2025
Opposition Parties Criticize The Budget, Private Sector Is Happy
May 30, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Reigions, Possibility of Light Rainfall In Koshi And Bagmati
May 30, 2025

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

10th Memorial Day Of Gorkha Earthquake By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude : Epicenter at Bhairav Kund In Sindhupalchok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months ago
Death toll in Tibet earthquake rises to 126, rescue work continues By Agencies 4 months, 3 weeks ago
Xizang Earthquake Update: 95 dead, 130 injured in Xizang M6.8 quake By Agencies 4 months, 3 weeks ago
7 Richter Scale Earthquake with epicentre in Tibet shakes Nepal's eastern belt, federal capital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months, 3 weeks ago
Flood Update: Death Toll Reaches 246, 18 Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Japan, US agree to hold more rounds of tariff talks before G7 summit By Agencies May 31, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Katjamndu, Madhesh And Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana and Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Held Bilateral Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025
SAGARMATHA SAMBAD: Big Promises, Little Impact By A Correspondent May 30, 2025
IME GROUP: Ila Hotel Opens By A Correspondent May 30, 2025
COVID-19 Cases Reported In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75