Flood Washes Away road at Ghante on Koshi Highway, halts transport services to Dhankuta

Heavy rains accompanied by floods in the Phedi River in Saghuri Gadhi Rural Municipality of Dhankuta have washed away the road at Ghante on Koshi Highway.

According to the District Police Office, Dhankuta, the road was washed away by the flood that occurred during the night's rains in the Phedi River, a tributary of the Leuthi River in Ward No. 6.

According to Dhankuta Police Chief Superintendent of Police Sharad Kumar Thapa Chhetri, the river has washed away about 30 meters of blacktop road. Dhankuta Police Chief Chhetri said that it is still raining and the road has been washed away, bringing the transport service from Dharan to Dhankuta to a standstill.

He said, "There is currently a problem with traffic after the road was washed away by the Fedi River. However, our team is working hard to rescue and open the road. It will be easier once the rain stops. We are working to resume traffic with the possibility of diversions."

According to the police, small landslides have also occurred at some other places on the road leading from Dharan to Dhankuta along with the rain. The road, which runs along the Leuthi River in Dhankuta, is washed away almost every year due to heavy rains.