Japan, US agree to hold more rounds of tariff talks before G7 summit

Japan's minister in charge of tariff negotiations with the United States has confirmed progress in trade discussions. The two sides agreed to meet again before the Group of Seven summit in mid-June with an eye on a deal on the sidelines of the event.

Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa Ryosei sat with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington for about two hours on Friday.

Akazawa strongly reiterated his request that the US review the tariff measures imposed on Japan.

He confirmed that the US and Japanese sides are both sufficiently aware of their respective stances following his fourth visit to the country, and that there has been progress in efforts to reach an agreement.

The US and Japanese negotiators agreed to accelerate coordination between the two countries and hold ministerial negotiations again before the G7 summit in Canada. They also have in mind an agreement between Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and President Donald Trump in a meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

'Frank and constructive discussions'

The US Department of the Treasury issued a statement on Friday following the fourth round of talks.

It said that Bessent and Akazawa continued frank and constructive discussions. In them, Bessent highlighted to Akazawa the importance of addressing tariffs and non-tariff measures as well as increasing investments.

Bessent also emphasized working together "to address economic security and other issues of mutual concern."

The statement added that Bessent reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the US and Japan, and noted continuing bilateral working-level talks across a multitude of economic issues.