Japan, US agree to hold more rounds of tariff talks before G7 summit

Japan, US agree to hold more rounds of tariff talks before G7 summit

May 31, 2025, 8:33 a.m.

Japan's minister in charge of tariff negotiations with the United States has confirmed progress in trade discussions. The two sides agreed to meet again before the Group of Seven summit in mid-June with an eye on a deal on the sidelines of the event.

Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa Ryosei sat with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington for about two hours on Friday.

Akazawa strongly reiterated his request that the US review the tariff measures imposed on Japan.

He confirmed that the US and Japanese sides are both sufficiently aware of their respective stances following his fourth visit to the country, and that there has been progress in efforts to reach an agreement.

The US and Japanese negotiators agreed to accelerate coordination between the two countries and hold ministerial negotiations again before the G7 summit in Canada. They also have in mind an agreement between Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and President Donald Trump in a meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

'Frank and constructive discussions'

The US Department of the Treasury issued a statement on Friday following the fourth round of talks.

It said that Bessent and Akazawa continued frank and constructive discussions. In them, Bessent highlighted to Akazawa the importance of addressing tariffs and non-tariff measures as well as increasing investments.

Bessent also emphasized working together "to address economic security and other issues of mutual concern."

The statement added that Bessent reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the US and Japan, and noted continuing bilateral working-level talks across a multitude of economic issues.

Agencies

US Middle East envoy optimistic about new Gaza ceasefire plan
May 30, 2025
Elon Musk exits US government role as head of DOGE
May 30, 2025
Today Is Republic Day, Eighteen Years Of Republic Nepal
May 29, 2025
Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
May 29, 2025
Canada could join Golden Dome defense system free as 51st US state : President Trump
May 29, 2025

More on International

US Middle East envoy optimistic about new Gaza ceasefire plan By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Elon Musk exits US government role as head of DOGE By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Canada could join Golden Dome defense system free as 51st US state : President Trump By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
ASEAN, China, Gulf nations agree to boost ties By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Ukraine says it has intel on China sending materials to Russia military firms By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Flood Washes Away road at Ghante on Koshi Highway, halts transport services to Dhankuta By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Katjamndu, Madhesh And Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana and Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Held Bilateral Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025
SAGARMATHA SAMBAD: Big Promises, Little Impact By A Correspondent May 30, 2025
IME GROUP: Ila Hotel Opens By A Correspondent May 30, 2025
COVID-19 Cases Reported In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75