Pro-monarchy Activists Satisfied With The Movement, Leaders Reaching Out to Neighborhoods To Increase Public Participation

It has been three days since the pro-monarchy movement began today, demanding the establishment of a monarchy and a Hindu nation. They began their movement on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday and held the protest in three different places for three days.

On Thursday, they protested in the Ratna Park (Shantibatika) area, and on Friday, they protested from Maitighar to Naya Baneshwor. Today, Saturday, they protested by holding a rally from Ranta Park to Baluwatar.

Today, the rally turned into a meeting, passing through Ratna Park, Kamaladi, Krishna Pauruti Udyog, City Center, Naxalan, and Khursanitar. The royalists, who were encouraged by the protests that took place over the previous two days, were preparing to demonstrate in front of Narayanhiti today.

But after the government declared a restricted zone around the Narayanhiti area, they focused on the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar today. Police have also made arrests during today's protest.

Eyewitnesses said that after a group of protesting youths tried to move towards the Narayanhiti prohibition area, the police arrested and took at least two youths into custody.

Police made arrests in front of Trichandra Campus. After the government issued a prohibitory order and began to restrict the protest, the protesters did not disobey the order, but focused their protest towards Baluwatar today.

The movement is also seen participating in by former security personnel along with former soldiers. The supporters of the monarchy appear enthusiastic as they protest for three days. RPP spokesperson Mohan Shrestha said that the movement has progressed successfully.

A meeting of the RPP's Central Working Committee was also held today to review the agitation. Spokesperson Shrestha said that the meeting concluded that the agitation is moving forward in the right direction.

The meeting also concluded that public participation should be increased to make the movement stronger. Shrestha said that the meeting concluded that meetings and discussions should be held in wards and villages to increase public participation.

The protest will continue tomorrow as well. The pro-royalist party is preparing to hold a protest program at Narayanchaur tomorrow, Sunday at 2 pm.