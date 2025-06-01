Journalist Laxman Biyogi's story collection 'Satyam' Unveiled

Journalist Laxman Biyogi's story collection 'Satyam' Unveiled

June 1, 2025, 9:44 a.m.

Journalist Laxman Biyogi’s story collection 'Satyam has been unveiled aimid a pgrogram '. This is his first book of stories, in addition to essays, travelogues, poems, and songs in the literary field.

In his short stories published by Page Turner Pvt. Ltd., Biyogi delves into the linguistic beauty of western Nepal, particularly in the Gandaki Panidholo region, focusing on Syangja district, and the various aspects of Nepali society amidst the Maoist conflict, as stated by Page Turner's executive director Jayaram Timilsina.

The realistic stories cover social discrimination, inequality, and the tragedies of the people's war. The stories also incorporate the melodies of folk songs and the essence of folk culture intertwined with childhood memories. Environmental consciousness and materialism are central themes in the stories.

Biyogi, a journalist with nearly two decades of experience, has worked for various newspapers and is currently the editor of Nepal's first energy-related online and bi-annual magazine 'Urja Khabar'.

With a keen interest in literary writing, Biyogi has won awards for his essays and stories, including first place in the 'Kabidanda National Essay Competition 2078' for his essay 'Corona's Karkha'. His story 'Tauko' also received recognition in the 'Dishome Bahrakhari Nationwide Open Story Competition'.

