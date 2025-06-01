Monarchist Movement: Over Dozen Demonstrators Injured And Former Home Minister Kamal Thapa In Police Custody

June 1, 2025, 7:38 p.m.

Monarchist supporters who were protesting demanding a monarchy and a Hindu state were arrested and lathicharged in Kathmandu's Narayan Chaur on Sunday. More than a dozen people were lathi-charged, leaving several bleeding. Headshots are not allowed during protests.

Some were hit on the head. Blood flowed. Although there is no exact figure for those who were hit with sticks on the legs, arms, and back, a volunteer participating in the protest said that more than a dozen people were injured.

At the same time, the police arrested Kamal Thapa, the chairman of the RPP Nepal, after he tried to break the police cordon. The police have arrested 7 people including him. At the same time, the police also lathi-charged.

Scenes of general scuffles with the police are also visible on social media. Was the protest violent enough to use force? Leaders have accused the peaceful protest of using force.

Following the arrests and use of force, RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden urged people not to consider their campaign weak. He warned the government that they had young people who could enter the forest carrying guns.

"We have peacefully demonstrated that the country cannot tolerate further conflict. Police should not die

"So that not a single citizen dies," he said, "are two or four thousand youths not ready to enter the forest for Vidorha in this campaign? We can't sabotage, can we? But we don't want that."

The police, however, have said that no force was used. "The location designated for the demonstration is Narayanchaur. Six people were arrested from there after trying to break through the police cordon. No force was used," said Kathmandu Police Range Chief Bishwa Adhikari.

