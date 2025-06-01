Monarchy supporters announce Kathmandu Valley shutdown On Monday

June 1, 2025, 8:30 p.m.

The Joint People's Movement Committee for the Restoration of the Monarchy has announced a Kathmandu Valley shutdown on Monday.

The committee has announced a shutdown of the valley tomorrow, citing police repression of peaceful protests.

"We have been forced to change the form of the movement in protest against the government's brutal repression. In this regard, we have announced a valley shutdown tomorrow, Jestha 19."

"I call on all the comrades participating in the movement to play an active role by sitting in their respective neighborhoods and squares during the Valley Bandh," reads a statement issued by committee coordinator Nawaraj Subedi.

The committee has also demanded the government to immediately release RPP Nepal Chairman Kamal Thapa and others who were arrested during the protest.

