Transport entrepreneurs in the Far West are on strike, long-distance vehicles will not ply today

June 1, 2025, 9:56 a.m.

Transport entrepreneurs in the Far West Province have gone on strike. Protesting the recent act brought by the Gandaki Province government, transport entrepreneurs have stopped long-distance vehicles today.

They have announced that public transportation will be completely shut down starting tomorrow, June 19th.

Transport entrepreneurs across the country have launched a protest after the Gandaki Province government introduced an act allowing two-wheeled and four-wheeled private vehicles with red number plates to transport passengers.

Tekraj Joshi, coordinator of the Far Western Province Committee of the Federation of Nepal Transport Entrepreneurs, said that transport entrepreneurs will put up black stripes and black flags on their vehicles today.

Coordinator Joshi said that they were opposed to the system that allows private vehicles to operate like public vehicles and asked what the provincial government's concrete policy is on issues such as the method of operating public vehicles and their import.

Coordinator Joshi said that they are demanding that the act brought by the Gandaki Province government be repealed and that the agreements and contracts made by the government with transport entrepreneurs in the past be implemented.

Transport entrepreneurs have announced that they will completely shut down public transport if their demands are not met. They have accused the state of trying to bankrupt the public transport that is operating by paying millions of rupees in taxes to the state.

