Zonta Club Kathmandu and Jane Goodall Institute Nepal Join Forces for Tree Plantation Campaign Supporting Gender-Equal Climate Action

Zonta Club Kathmandu and Jane Goodall Institute Nepal have teamed up for a tree plantation campaign to promote gender-equal climate action. The initiative, launched in anticipation of World Environment Day and in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 5, saw the Zonta Club Kathmandu plant over 165 trees in Dhunge Dhara, Lalitpur. Each tree was sponsored by club members, showcasing a strong dedication to climate action and sustainable community practices. The event, held on 1 June, was spearheaded by Zonta Club Kathmandu’s Committee Chairs for Gender-Equal Climate Action Luja Mathema and Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Malika Rana, with support from JGIN and local leaders.

President of the Zonta Club Kathmandu, Bina Rana, emphasized the significance of tree planting as a powerful means to restore the environment and combat climate change. She highlighted the importance of trees in purifying the air, safeguarding water sources, and promoting biodiversity, which ultimately benefits human life. Rana underscored the commitment to advancing gender equality and climate justice, recognizing the disproportionate impact of environmental challenges on women and girls.

The initiative is part of Zonta International’s global campaign "Zonta Says NOW," advocating for gender-equal climate action and acknowledging the climate crisis as a human rights issue that affects women and girls disproportionately

.Shristi Singh Bhandari, an executive at Jane Goodall Institute Nepal, emphasized the significance of collective efforts in supporting urban reforestation and community-driven environmental stewardship.

To ensure the sustainability of the tree plantation, JGIN has collaborated with the local ward office for the long-term maintenance of the trees. The initiative aligns with JGIN’s mission of Compassion, Conservation, and Collective Action, particularly focusing on biodiversity and urban greenery.