FNCCI and Nepal University Agree To Collaborate

The Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Nepal University have discussed the issue of collaboration in the development and research of Nepal's educational sector.

The meeting held at the Federation Secretariat discussed issues such as providing students with practical knowledge, skill development, and employment opportunities, as well as producing skilled manpower according to the needs of industry and business.

Similarly, an agreement has been reached between the federation and the university to further discuss the issues of curriculum development, training programs, and the feasibility of joint projects.

On the occasion, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, expressed his belief that this collaboration would help bridge the gap between the private sector and educational institutions.

"This collaboration will be fruitful in producing the skilled manpower desired by industry and business and providing employment opportunities to the youth. We are positive about such collaboration," he said.

University Chancellor Dr. Bindunath Lohani said that this collaboration will play an important role in connecting Nepal's education system with the global market.

"Our goal is to provide students with not only theoretical knowledge but also practical skills and a sense of entrepreneurship. We believe that collaboration with the Federation will make a great contribution to achieving that goal," said Dr. Lohani.

Similarly, Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr. Arjun Karki, stated that the main objective of the university is to produce skilled, efficient and quality human resources and said that collaboration with the federation is necessary for that.

On that occasion, both sides emphasized the potential for collaboration in areas such as joint research and innovation, entrepreneurship development, student internships, and the creation of employment opportunities.