Global IME Bank's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App Now Offers Real-Time Load Feature for E-com Dollar Card

Global IME Bank's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App Now Offers Real-Time Load Feature for E-com Dollar Card

June 2, 2025, 12:25 p.m.

Global IME Bank Limited's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App now offers real-time load feature for E-com Dollar Card. Now, the users can load money onto their E-com Dollar Card in real-time through the app.

With this, customers can instantly load US dollars onto the card from their mobile for international online shopping and subscriptions.

The Visa-branded card is valid for international transactions.

Now, there is no need to visit a branch to load dollars. This can be done instantly via the app, making payments for online shopping, subscriptions, and digital services easier. The bank believes this saves time, energy, and cost while providing global access.

The E-com Dollar Card allows up to USD 500 in yearly transactions. Customers can easily apply for this service online using the ‘Global Smart Plus’ app.

The app also offers other services like account management, money transfer, bill payments, QR payments, and wallet top-ups. The new dollar card top-up feature is a major attraction.

A virtual card enrollment costs Rs. 500 and the annual renewal fee is Rs. 300. Loading USD to the card via mobile banking is free.

ImE 1.png

Global IME Bank has been awarded as Nepal’s Best Bank in 2024 by both Global Finance and Euromoney.

It is Nepal’s first private commercial bank with branches in all 77 districts. The bank operates 354 branches, 385 ATMs, 202 branchless banking points, 68 extension and revenue counters, and 3 foreign representative offices, offering services through over 1,000 service points.

The bank also provides remittance services from countries like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arab, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India and Jordan among others.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FNCCI and Nepal University Agree To Collaborate
Jun 02, 2025
World Bank Approves $257 Million to Improve Electricity and Irrigation Services
Jun 02, 2025
Passengers suffer due to indefinite transport strike called by transport entrepreneurs
Jun 02, 2025
Jestha 19: 24th Memorial Day Of The Palace Murder
Jun 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Koshi And Gandaki Province
Jun 02, 2025

More on Economy

FNCCI and Nepal University Agree To Collaborate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
World Bank Approves $257 Million to Improve Electricity and Irrigation Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
IME GROUP: Ila Hotel Opens By A Correspondent 3 days, 5 hours ago
Opposition Parties Criticize The Budget, Private Sector Is Happy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
DPM and Finance Minister Paudel Announces Budget Of Rs. 1.9 Trillion for 2025/026 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago
GOVERNOR POUDEL: Numerous Challenges Ahead By A Correspondent 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Passengers suffer due to indefinite transport strike called by transport entrepreneurs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Jestha 19: 24th Memorial Day Of The Palace Murder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
South Korean voters to head to polls Tuesday to choose president By Agencies Jun 02, 2025
Trump, Xi likely to discuss trade this week by phone, White House official says By Agencies Jun 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Koshi And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Monarchy supporters announce Kathmandu Valley shutdown On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75