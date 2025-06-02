Global IME Bank's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App Now Offers Real-Time Load Feature for E-com Dollar Card

Global IME Bank Limited's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App now offers real-time load feature for E-com Dollar Card. Now, the users can load money onto their E-com Dollar Card in real-time through the app.

With this, customers can instantly load US dollars onto the card from their mobile for international online shopping and subscriptions.

The Visa-branded card is valid for international transactions.

Now, there is no need to visit a branch to load dollars. This can be done instantly via the app, making payments for online shopping, subscriptions, and digital services easier. The bank believes this saves time, energy, and cost while providing global access.

The E-com Dollar Card allows up to USD 500 in yearly transactions. Customers can easily apply for this service online using the ‘Global Smart Plus’ app.

The app also offers other services like account management, money transfer, bill payments, QR payments, and wallet top-ups. The new dollar card top-up feature is a major attraction.

A virtual card enrollment costs Rs. 500 and the annual renewal fee is Rs. 300. Loading USD to the card via mobile banking is free.

Global IME Bank has been awarded as Nepal’s Best Bank in 2024 by both Global Finance and Euromoney.

It is Nepal’s first private commercial bank with branches in all 77 districts. The bank operates 354 branches, 385 ATMs, 202 branchless banking points, 68 extension and revenue counters, and 3 foreign representative offices, offering services through over 1,000 service points.

The bank also provides remittance services from countries like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arab, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India and Jordan among others.