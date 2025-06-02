Jestha 19: 24th Memorial Day Of The Palace Murder

Jestha 19: 24th Memorial Day Of The Palace Murder

June 2, 2025, 9:06 a.m.

The 24th memorial day of the murder of former King Birendra Shah and his family at the Narayanhiti Palace is being observed today.

On Friday, 19th Jestha 2058 BS, there was a banquet for the royal family at the Narayanhiti Palace.

At the same banquet, the then King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya, Crown Prince Neerajan, Crown Princess Shruti, Birendra's younger brother Dhirendra, other members of the royal family, Shanti, Shraddha, Jayanti, and Shraddha's husband Kumar Khadga Bikram Shah were murdered on the same day.

At the same banquet, the then King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya, Crown Prince Neerajan, Crown Princess Shruti, Birendra's younger brother Dhirendra, other members of the royal family, Shanti, Shraddha, Jayanti, and Shraddha's husband Kumar Khadga Bikram Shah were murdered on the same day.

Although the investigation committee has reported that Dipendra killed everyone and committed suicide, the general Nepali people have not accepted this. A special program is being held today to commemorate the killing of the family of former King Birendra.

On this occasion, the Yogi Naraharinath Spiritual Council has organized a tribute meeting today, including wreath-laying at the statue of former King Birendra in Jawalakhel.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FNCCI and Nepal University Agree To Collaborate
Jun 02, 2025
World Bank Approves $257 Million to Improve Electricity and Irrigation Services
Jun 02, 2025
Global IME Bank's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App Now Offers Real-Time Load Feature for E-com Dollar Card
Jun 02, 2025
Passengers suffer due to indefinite transport strike called by transport entrepreneurs
Jun 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Koshi And Gandaki Province
Jun 02, 2025

More on News

Passengers suffer due to indefinite transport strike called by transport entrepreneurs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Monarchy supporters announce Kathmandu Valley shutdown On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 39 minutes ago
Monarchist Movement: Over Dozen Demonstrators Injured And Former Home Minister Kamal Thapa In Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 31 minutes ago
Transport entrepreneurs in the Far West are on strike, long-distance vehicles will not ply today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Journalist Laxman Biyogi's story collection 'Satyam' Unveiled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Pro-monarchy Activists Satisfied With The Movement, Leaders Reaching Out to Neighborhoods To Increase Public Participation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

FNCCI and Nepal University Agree To Collaborate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
World Bank Approves $257 Million to Improve Electricity and Irrigation Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Global IME Bank's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App Now Offers Real-Time Load Feature for E-com Dollar Card By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
South Korean voters to head to polls Tuesday to choose president By Agencies Jun 02, 2025
Trump, Xi likely to discuss trade this week by phone, White House official says By Agencies Jun 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Koshi And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75