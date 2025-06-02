Jestha 19: 24th Memorial Day Of The Palace Murder

The 24th memorial day of the murder of former King Birendra Shah and his family at the Narayanhiti Palace is being observed today.

On Friday, 19th Jestha 2058 BS, there was a banquet for the royal family at the Narayanhiti Palace.

At the same banquet, the then King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya, Crown Prince Neerajan, Crown Princess Shruti, Birendra's younger brother Dhirendra, other members of the royal family, Shanti, Shraddha, Jayanti, and Shraddha's husband Kumar Khadga Bikram Shah were murdered on the same day.

Although the investigation committee has reported that Dipendra killed everyone and committed suicide, the general Nepali people have not accepted this. A special program is being held today to commemorate the killing of the family of former King Birendra.

On this occasion, the Yogi Naraharinath Spiritual Council has organized a tribute meeting today, including wreath-laying at the statue of former King Birendra in Jawalakhel.