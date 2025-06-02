Passengers suffer due to indefinite transport strike called by transport entrepreneurs

Transport entrepreneurs have announced an indefinite transport strike across the country starting Monday. The shutdown has affected normal life across the country, including the Kathmandu Valley, since this morning. Commuters have been affected.

According to the Nepal Transport Independent Workers' Organization, it has been decided that public transport vehicles across the country will be parked in garages from today, following the call of the 'Central Struggle Committee for the Protection of Public Transport'.

The organization has demanded the repeal of the regulations introduced by the Gandaki Provincial Government that allow vehicles purchased for private purposes to be used as rental vehicles in the name of 'ride sharing'.

They say that they decided to launch the protest after they submitted a letter of appeal to the concerned body requesting them to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but no response was received.

Meanwhile, a statement issued on Sunday by the 'Central Struggle Committee for the Protection of Public Transport' said,”since the entire responsibility for the impact of this will lie with the Government of Nepal, we sincerely appeal to all concerned bodies to protect public transport by providing all possible support to the general consumer class, passengers, workers, and employees in our movement by the strike that will be held from 2/19/2082.

Passengers are forced to rely on ride-sharing services like Pathao and InDrive for their journeys due to the closure of public transport.

However, passengers have been hit by ride-sharing companies trying to go offline and bargaining instead of online.

Public transport has not been running in Kathmandu since Monday morning due to a strike by transport entrepreneurs.Transport entrepreneurs in the Far West are on strike, long-distance vehicles will not ply today