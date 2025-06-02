South Korean voters to head to polls Tuesday to choose president

South Korean voters to head to polls Tuesday to choose president

June 2, 2025, 8:36 a.m.

Voters in South Korea will go to the polls on Tuesday to choose a new president. Candidates from the ruling and opposition parties will make their final pitch to voters on Monday, the campaign's final day.

The two leading candidates are Lee Jae-myung of the largest opposition Democratic Party and Kim Moon-soo of the conservative ruling People Power Party.

Opinion polls have suggested that Lee is the frontrunner, with Kim trailing behind.

But the results of a Gallup Korea survey released on May 23 showed that the gap between the two had narrowed to 9 percentage points.

Kim's supporters have been calling for Lee Jun-seok of the minor conservative Reform Party to drop his candidacy to unify conservatives behind Kim.

But the attempt has failed as the 22-day campaign period comes to an end.

Vote counting is scheduled to start as soon as the ballot boxes are closed on Tuesday.

Agencies

Trump, Xi likely to discuss trade this week by phone, White House official says
Jun 02, 2025
Zelenskyy reiterates demand for Russia to present peace memorandum
Jun 01, 2025
Japan, US agree to hold more rounds of tariff talks before G7 summit
May 31, 2025
US Middle East envoy optimistic about new Gaza ceasefire plan
May 30, 2025
Elon Musk exits US government role as head of DOGE
May 30, 2025

More on International

Trump, Xi likely to discuss trade this week by phone, White House official says By Agencies 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Zelenskyy reiterates demand for Russia to present peace memorandum By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Japan, US agree to hold more rounds of tariff talks before G7 summit By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
US Middle East envoy optimistic about new Gaza ceasefire plan By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Elon Musk exits US government role as head of DOGE By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

FNCCI and Nepal University Agree To Collaborate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
World Bank Approves $257 Million to Improve Electricity and Irrigation Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Global IME Bank's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App Now Offers Real-Time Load Feature for E-com Dollar Card By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Passengers suffer due to indefinite transport strike called by transport entrepreneurs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Jestha 19: 24th Memorial Day Of The Palace Murder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Koshi And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75