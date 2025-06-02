Trump, Xi likely to discuss trade this week by phone, White House official says

Trump, Xi likely to discuss trade this week by phone, White House official says

June 2, 2025, 8:32 a.m.

A senior White House official says it is likely that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the trade issue during a telephone call this week.

In May, the United States and China held trade talks in Geneva, Switzerland, and reached a deal. Among other things, the agreement called for both sides to cut their additional tariffs by 115 percentage points.

But the US has accused China of holding up the export of some products it agreed to release. Critical minerals are among those products. Trump said on Friday that China "totally violated" the trade agreement with the US.

Kevin Hassett, the director of the White House National Economic Council, commented on the matter during an appearance on ABC television on Sunday.

He said, "President Trump, we expect, is going to have a wonderful conversation about the trade negotiations this week with President Xi."

He also said that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's team and Xi's team have been "talking every day, trying to move the ball forward."

Trump is expected to speak directly with Xi and ask him to work on the trade issue. This comes amid concerns that the trade friction between the US and China could escalate again.

Agencies

South Korean voters to head to polls Tuesday to choose president
Jun 02, 2025
Zelenskyy reiterates demand for Russia to present peace memorandum
Jun 01, 2025
Japan, US agree to hold more rounds of tariff talks before G7 summit
May 31, 2025
US Middle East envoy optimistic about new Gaza ceasefire plan
May 30, 2025
Elon Musk exits US government role as head of DOGE
May 30, 2025

More on International

South Korean voters to head to polls Tuesday to choose president By Agencies 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
Zelenskyy reiterates demand for Russia to present peace memorandum By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Japan, US agree to hold more rounds of tariff talks before G7 summit By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
US Middle East envoy optimistic about new Gaza ceasefire plan By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Elon Musk exits US government role as head of DOGE By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

FNCCI and Nepal University Agree To Collaborate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
World Bank Approves $257 Million to Improve Electricity and Irrigation Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Global IME Bank's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App Now Offers Real-Time Load Feature for E-com Dollar Card By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Passengers suffer due to indefinite transport strike called by transport entrepreneurs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Jestha 19: 24th Memorial Day Of The Palace Murder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Koshi And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75