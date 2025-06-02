Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Koshi And Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Koshi And Gandaki Province

June 2, 2025, 8:20 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of Koshi and Gandaki provinces and at one or two places in the remaining areas. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of Koshi and Gandaki provinces and at one or two places in the remaining areas. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

Currently, the western and central regions of the country are under the influence of westerly winds and local winds, while most of the regions of Koshi Province are under the influence of monsoon winds.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FNCCI and Nepal University Agree To Collaborate
Jun 02, 2025
World Bank Approves $257 Million to Improve Electricity and Irrigation Services
Jun 02, 2025
Global IME Bank's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App Now Offers Real-Time Load Feature for E-com Dollar Card
Jun 02, 2025
Passengers suffer due to indefinite transport strike called by transport entrepreneurs
Jun 02, 2025
Jestha 19: 24th Memorial Day Of The Palace Murder
Jun 02, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Katjamndu, Pokhara, Janakpurdham And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Reigions, Possibility of Light Rainfall In Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Monsoon Anticipated to Come Early This Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Including Lumbini And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas Including Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

FNCCI and Nepal University Agree To Collaborate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
World Bank Approves $257 Million to Improve Electricity and Irrigation Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Global IME Bank's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App Now Offers Real-Time Load Feature for E-com Dollar Card By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Passengers suffer due to indefinite transport strike called by transport entrepreneurs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Jestha 19: 24th Memorial Day Of The Palace Murder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
South Korean voters to head to polls Tuesday to choose president By Agencies Jun 02, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75