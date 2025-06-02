Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Koshi And Gandaki Province

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of Koshi and Gandaki provinces and at one or two places in the remaining areas. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

Currently, the western and central regions of the country are under the influence of westerly winds and local winds, while most of the regions of Koshi Province are under the influence of monsoon winds.