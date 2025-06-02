World Bank Approves $257 Million to Improve Electricity and Irrigation Services

World Bank Approves $257 Million to Improve Electricity and Irrigation Services

June 2, 2025, 12:34 p.m.

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved two projects for Nepal on May 29 totaling $257 million aimed at enhancing electricity distribution services and improving irrigation services to boost agricultural productivity.

The Electricity Supply Reliability Improvement Project ($120 million) will strengthen the electricity distribution network and enhance electricity supply to users in Koshi, Bagmati, Karnali, and Sudurpashchim provinces. The project, led by Nepal Electricity Authority, will focus on constructing new distribution substations, upgrading existing networks, and implementing an automated system for real-time monitoring of distribution networks to enhance operational efficiency.

The Modernization of Rani Jamara Kulariya Irrigation Project - Phase 3 ($137 million) aims to improve irrigation services and agricultural productivity by expanding access to year-round irrigation services, increasing farm productivity, and enhancing climate resilience in Kailali district, Sudurpaschim Province. Jointly implemented by Nepal’s Department of Water Resources and Irrigation and Department of Agriculture, this project will scale year-round irrigation to an additional 17,500 hectares benefiting 160,000 people.

“An uninterrupted electricity supply and adequate, year-round irrigation services are fundamental inputs for Nepal’s sustainable development,” said David Sislen, Country Division Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. “The projects emphasize improved connectivity and the promotion of clean electricity generated from hydropower, alongside integrated agricultural support services to farmers to help build resilience against climate and disaster risks.”

The projects also include capacity-building initiatives for the Nepal Electricity Authority and the Water Users Association to promote innovative solutions and strengthen institutional systems for the effective management and sustainability of infrastructure.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FNCCI and Nepal University Agree To Collaborate
Jun 02, 2025
Global IME Bank's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App Now Offers Real-Time Load Feature for E-com Dollar Card
Jun 02, 2025
Passengers suffer due to indefinite transport strike called by transport entrepreneurs
Jun 02, 2025
Jestha 19: 24th Memorial Day Of The Palace Murder
Jun 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Koshi And Gandaki Province
Jun 02, 2025

More on Economy

FNCCI and Nepal University Agree To Collaborate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Global IME Bank's ‘Global Smart Plus’ App Now Offers Real-Time Load Feature for E-com Dollar Card By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
IME GROUP: Ila Hotel Opens By A Correspondent 3 days, 5 hours ago
Opposition Parties Criticize The Budget, Private Sector Is Happy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
DPM and Finance Minister Paudel Announces Budget Of Rs. 1.9 Trillion for 2025/026 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago
GOVERNOR POUDEL: Numerous Challenges Ahead By A Correspondent 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Passengers suffer due to indefinite transport strike called by transport entrepreneurs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Jestha 19: 24th Memorial Day Of The Palace Murder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
South Korean voters to head to polls Tuesday to choose president By Agencies Jun 02, 2025
Trump, Xi likely to discuss trade this week by phone, White House official says By Agencies Jun 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Koshi And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2025
Monarchy supporters announce Kathmandu Valley shutdown On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75