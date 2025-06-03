China Pleased with Coalition Between UML and Congress: Minister Bhandari

China Pleased with Coalition Between UML and Congress: Minister Bhandari

June 3, 2025, 8:16 a.m.

The 10-day visit to China by former President Bidya Devi Bhandari has revitalized Nepal-China relations, according to the delegation that accompanied her. Speaking at a press conference held at Tribhuvan International Airport, Industry, Commerce, and Supplies Minister and UML leader Damodar Bhandari, who was part of the delegation, described the visit as fruitful and successful.

China has expressed satisfaction over the political alliance between Nepal’s two major parties—the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML—and the formation of a government based on this coalition, believing it will bring political stability to Nepal.

Minister Bhandari, who returned from the visit alongside the former president, stated that during high-level meetings and discussions held during the trip, the Chinese side conveyed its pleasure with the current coalition and government in Nepal. Speaking to the media on Monday at Tribhuvan International Airport, he reiterated that China was pleased with the cooperation between the two major parties.

“In high-level discussions with the Chinese government, it was expressed that the cooperation between our two major parties contributes to political stability in Nepal, and China welcomed this,” said Minister Bhandari.

He also mentioned that China extended high-level respect and hospitality to former President Bhandari during her visit. During her trip, Bhandari held meetings with Chinese Vice President and Liu Jianchao, the head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China, among other officials. The discussions focused on issues of mutual bilateral interest.

“There is a shared understanding that political stability is essential to addressing current challenges and advancing political relations,” Bhandari said. “This visit was aimed at enhancing economic diplomacy and cultural ties, which is why the Chinese side extended a particularly high level of respect.”

