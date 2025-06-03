Maoist Continue To Disrupt The Parliament, PM Oli calls for an end to the impasse

Maoist Continue To Disrupt The Parliament, PM Oli calls for an end to the impasse

June 3, 2025, 8:36 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged the main opposition party to help create an environment to end the ongoing stalemate in the House of Representatives.

During a meeting between senior leaders of the three major political parties held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers today, Prime Minister Oli, who is also the CPN (UML) Chair, shared his opinion on the need to resume the parliament session, said CPN (Maoist Center) Chief Whip Hitaraj Pandey.

“The ruling parties said that the House should be allowed to resume its business while the Prime Minister also raised this issue. Furthermore, the Home Minister and others in meeting also seconded the proposal,” said Chief Whip Pandey. “We however stressed that good governance is important and that the dialogue among the parties should continue.”

Pandey said that the position of the party was the same and that the Home Minister should cooperate to move ahead with investigation over the issue 'visit visa' scandal.

CPN-UML Chair Oli was joined in the meeting by Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and other leaders.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Maoist’s YCL Stoned at Lamp Lighting Ceremony Held in Memory of the Late Royal Family
Jun 03, 2025
Budget came to encourage the private sector, implementation did not fail: Chandra Dhakal
Jun 03, 2025
China Pleased with Coalition Between UML and Congress: Minister Bhandari
Jun 03, 2025
Tree Plantation by Global IME Bank in Tokha and Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipalities
Jun 03, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Country, Possibility of Rainfall In Koshi, Gandaki And Sudurpaschim Province
Jun 03, 2025

More on National

China Pleased with Coalition Between UML and Congress: Minister Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Zonta Club Kathmandu and Jane Goodall Institute Nepal Join Forces for Tree Plantation Campaign Supporting Gender-Equal Climate Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Former President Bhandari Meets Chinese Vice President in Gansu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Mt Annapurna: The Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the first ascent of have begun. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
INDIAN MAOIST LEADER’S DEMISE Outrage In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana and Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Held Bilateral Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Confronting Climate Extremes And Environmental Crises In Central Asia: Urgent Action To Strengthen Resilience, Resource Sustainability, And Regional Cooperation By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Jun 03, 2025
Maoist’s YCL Stoned at Lamp Lighting Ceremony Held in Memory of the Late Royal Family By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2025
Budget came to encourage the private sector, implementation did not fail: Chandra Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2025
Tree Plantation by Global IME Bank in Tokha and Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipalities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2025
Russia-Ukraine ends 2nd round of ceasefire talks By Agencies Jun 03, 2025
South Korean voters cast ballots in presidential election By Agencies Jun 03, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75