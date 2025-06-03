Maoist Continue To Disrupt The Parliament, PM Oli calls for an end to the impasse

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged the main opposition party to help create an environment to end the ongoing stalemate in the House of Representatives.

During a meeting between senior leaders of the three major political parties held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers today, Prime Minister Oli, who is also the CPN (UML) Chair, shared his opinion on the need to resume the parliament session, said CPN (Maoist Center) Chief Whip Hitaraj Pandey.

“The ruling parties said that the House should be allowed to resume its business while the Prime Minister also raised this issue. Furthermore, the Home Minister and others in meeting also seconded the proposal,” said Chief Whip Pandey. “We however stressed that good governance is important and that the dialogue among the parties should continue.”

Pandey said that the position of the party was the same and that the Home Minister should cooperate to move ahead with investigation over the issue 'visit visa' scandal.

CPN-UML Chair Oli was joined in the meeting by Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and other leaders.