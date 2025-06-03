Maoist’s YCL Stoned at Lamp Lighting Ceremony Held in Memory of the Late Royal Family

At a lamp lighting ceremony organized at the Ganesh Temple in Kamaladi in memory of the late members of the royal family, cadres of the Young Communist League (YCL), the sister organization of the CPN (Maoist Centre), pelted stones.

While former Crown Princess Himani Shah, former young prince Hridayendra Shah, and other royal family members were lighting lamps to pay tribute to the deceased royals, YCL cadres threw stones.

YCL had an event on Monday at the Nepal Academy. From there, they marched while chanting anti-monarchy slogans like "Subjects, subjects" and proceeded to pelt stones.

Although YCL claimed they reacted after hearing slogans like "Down with the Republic" during the lamp lighting ceremony, eyewitnesses reported that no such slogans were chanted. Instead, participants at the ceremony had chanted "Long live King Birendra."

After the stone-pelting, police contained the YCL cadres inside the Nepal Academy premises.

