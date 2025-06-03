South Korean voters cast ballots in presidential election

South Korean voters cast ballots in presidential election

June 3, 2025, 8:04 a.m.

South Korean voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new president, after former leader Yoon Suk-yeol was ousted over his declaration of martial law.

Voting began at 6 a.m. at more than 14,000 polling stations across the country. Voters were seen casting their ballots at a station in central Seoul early in the morning.

The election is seen as a showdown between the candidate for the largest opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, and Kim Moon-soo of the conservative ruling People Power Party. On the last day of campaigning on Monday, the two candidates made their final pitches to voters.

The election hinges on how voters evaluate the performance of the Yoon administration.

The polling stations will close at 8 p.m., and vote counting will start immediately.

Agencies

Russia-Ukraine ends 2nd round of ceasefire talks
Jun 03, 2025
South Korean voters to head to polls Tuesday to choose president
Jun 02, 2025
Trump, Xi likely to discuss trade this week by phone, White House official says
Jun 02, 2025
Zelenskyy reiterates demand for Russia to present peace memorandum
Jun 01, 2025
Japan, US agree to hold more rounds of tariff talks before G7 summit
May 31, 2025

More on International

Russia-Ukraine ends 2nd round of ceasefire talks By Agencies 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
South Korean voters to head to polls Tuesday to choose president By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Trump, Xi likely to discuss trade this week by phone, White House official says By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Zelenskyy reiterates demand for Russia to present peace memorandum By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Japan, US agree to hold more rounds of tariff talks before G7 summit By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
US Middle East envoy optimistic about new Gaza ceasefire plan By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Confronting Climate Extremes And Environmental Crises In Central Asia: Urgent Action To Strengthen Resilience, Resource Sustainability, And Regional Cooperation By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Jun 03, 2025
Maoist Continue To Disrupt The Parliament, PM Oli calls for an end to the impasse By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2025
Maoist’s YCL Stoned at Lamp Lighting Ceremony Held in Memory of the Late Royal Family By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2025
Budget came to encourage the private sector, implementation did not fail: Chandra Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2025
China Pleased with Coalition Between UML and Congress: Minister Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2025
Tree Plantation by Global IME Bank in Tokha and Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipalities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75