South Korean voters cast ballots in presidential election

South Korean voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new president, after former leader Yoon Suk-yeol was ousted over his declaration of martial law.

Voting began at 6 a.m. at more than 14,000 polling stations across the country. Voters were seen casting their ballots at a station in central Seoul early in the morning.

The election is seen as a showdown between the candidate for the largest opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, and Kim Moon-soo of the conservative ruling People Power Party. On the last day of campaigning on Monday, the two candidates made their final pitches to voters.

The election hinges on how voters evaluate the performance of the Yoon administration.

The polling stations will close at 8 p.m., and vote counting will start immediately.