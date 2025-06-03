Tree Plantation by Global IME Bank in Tokha and Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipalities

Global IME Bank Limited has conducted tree plantation programs in Tokha Municipality of Kathmandu and Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipality of Khotang.

In Tokha Municipality, the bank planted 1,000 fruit saplings across various schools. The plantation event saw the presence of Tokha Municipality Mayor Prakash Adhikari, the bank's Chief Executive Officer Surendra Raj Regmi, school principals, representatives, students, and local residents.

Additionally, the bank planted 1,500 bamboo saplings in various wards of Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipality. The plantation event in Khotang was attended by the Chief District Officer, the head of the District Coordination Committee, the mayor of Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipality, senior representatives from the Nepal Army and Nepal Police, and a large number of local residents.

On the occasion of its 18th anniversary, the bank has launched a nationwide campaign with a target of planting 18,000 saplings across the country during this fiscal year.

Coinciding with World Environment Day, the bank is organizing tree plantation programs in various locations across all seven provinces. The bank believes that this initiative will help mitigate climate change and contribute to the livelihood of local communities.

Global IME Bank has been recognized as Nepal’s Best Bank under two categories of the Global Finance Best Bank Award 2024 and Euromoney Award for Excellence 2024. Additionally, the bank has received honors in various categories from both national and international organizations.

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector to have branches in all 77 districts of the country. It operates through more than 1,100 service centers, including 354 branch offices, 385 ATMs, 202 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 international representative offices, offering top-quality services to its customers.

Besides providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank also facilitates remittance services from various countries. It brings in remittances from countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, among others.