Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea's 21st president

June 4, 2025, 8:22 a.m.

Lee Jae-myung of South Korea's liberal Democratic Party has officially become his country's 21st president. He will serve a five-year term.

South Korea's National Election Commission held a meeting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and confirmed Lee's win in the previous day's presidential contest.

The election was called after former conservative leader Yoon Suk-yeol was ousted over his failed bid to impose martial law. There is no need for a transition period, as there is no outgoing president.

Lee spoke to his supporters early on Wednesday morning, after he secured the win in the presidential race. His nearest rival was Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party.

Lee said his first mission will be to "overcome the insurrection." He described the former president's action as a "military coup," and he said he never wants that to happen again.

Lee also said that people should not hate one another simply because politicians are divided and have disagreements. He added that it is his duty as the president to unite the people in the country.

He stressed that he will end the social divisions that have become deeper since Yoon declared martial law last December.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the National Assembly on Wednesday morning. At that time, Lee will take the oath of office in accordance with the country's constitution.

Agencies

